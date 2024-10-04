“Just had a thought,” admits Stuart. “Those funny boxes I’ve had for 20 years with stuff in, they’re pretty certainly going to last longer than me.

“You think they’re doing you a favour, holding all your stuff, but they’re just biding their time, counting the days until they outlive you.”

(The Diary is still waiting for a comment in response from the "funny boxes", so we’re not entirely sure this is their nefarious plan. We’ll keep you posted on any developments…)

Shifty coffee schlurping

THE other day reader Matthew Lodge was working on his laptop in a café, and overheard a woman at a nearby table hissing at the chap she was with. (They were both also typing on laptops.)

Said the woman: “I don’t trust people who sit in coffee shops on their own, and don’t have a laptop. I mean, what do they come for?”

The chap gave this some serious consideration, then said: “Maybe to drink coffee?”

The woman rewarded his observation with a derisive snort.

“Yeah, right,” she said. “As if!”

Says Matthew: “Lucky I had my laptop, or she’d have marched me right out the place.”

What’s up, Doc?

ON a bus, reader Stephen Greig overheard a medical discussion between two women.

“You should drink cranberry juice,” said one lady. “It’s very good for you.”

“Is that what your doctor said?” asked her pal.

“No,” confessed the first lady. “The girl who does my eyebrows.”

Animal tragic

A DEPRESSING thought from reader Stan Hunter: “The first Scooby-Doo cartoon was broadcast in 1969. If he was a real dog, he'd be dead over forty years.”

(Even more depressing. Shaggy would have a proper job by now, and probably be working in accounts.)

David Donaldson advises our readers not to be put off by the name of this aggressive-sounding watering hole in Kyoto station. “They actually do a very nice cuppa,” he says. (Image: Contributed)

Stropping about shopping

THE teenage son of Wendy Duke gave a mournful sigh the other day.

His compassionate mother felt compelled to ask what ailed him so.

“I’m just back from buying groceries at Lidl,” he muttered.

“Have they put the prices up?” asked Wendy.

“It’s not that,” continued her son. “It’s just that I used to get excited about toys. Now it’s discounts at Lidl. It’s tragic how my life has fallen apart.”

TV or not TV

“I CAN’T believe I missed EastEnders again this week,” says reader Rebecca Gray. “That's the 1,281 episode in a row.”