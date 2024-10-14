Art should not be a luxury that is only available to the most privileged among us. We are lucky in Scotland that many of our museums are free to visit and people can look in awe at the work of revered artists, but this can also create a distance between what a "real artist" is and what is within the capability of "ordinary" people. We need to ensure that everyone can partake in art in their communities with opportunities to express themselves creatively, develop skills, and nurture talents.

This is the 18th year of our Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival (SMHAF), and we are proud to say it’s the biggest festival of its kind in the world with more than 220 events taking place across Scotland this month. As well as world-class exhibitions, films and theatre productions being brought to audiences, we have an amazing team of regional committees who are organising a host of interactive activities and workshops. People will have the chance to try art forms including dance, crafting, zine creation, pottery, printmaking, and music.

Involvement in the arts empowers people, allowing them to feel seen and understood in a way that fills them with pride and purpose, which is of particular importance if we are struggling with our mental health. The theme of this year’s SMHAF is In/Visible and we will explore what it means to be "visible" or "invisible" when we think about our mental health.

Within the extensive events programme there will be opportunities to talk about all the ways that people can be made to feel invisible, what we keep hidden about ourselves, and how stigma and inequality affect this. But we also want to explore visibility: what are the things we choose to reveal about ourselves and our mental health and how do we make the invisible visible?

SMHAF provides a platform where everyone can create and share art about mental health and find out how the arts and creativity can support us all to live mentally healthier lives. For more information and Festival tickets visit mhfestival.com

Gail Aldam, Arts Manager at The Mental Health Foundation.

