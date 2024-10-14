Participation in the arts is proven to support both prevention and treatment of poor mental health. Yet access is restricted for too many people across Scotland. When budgets are tight, it’s not unusual for arts funding to be among the first round of cuts. But it is in the toughest times that the benefits of art are most needed.
From tackling feelings of isolation to alleviating anxiety, depression and stress, boosting our confidence and resilience to helping us to feel more engaged with life and others around us, art can be a beacon of hope even when our situation feels bleak. It can help us to process and heal from traumatic events or difficult circumstances; help us to find our voice and take control. As a non-medical approach to supporting people living with or at risk of mental health problems, it can also help save money for our economy by reducing the number of people requiring clinical treatments.
Art should not be a luxury that is only available to the most privileged among us. We are lucky in Scotland that many of our museums are free to visit and people can look in awe at the work of revered artists, but this can also create a distance between what a "real artist" is and what is within the capability of "ordinary" people. We need to ensure that everyone can partake in art in their communities with opportunities to express themselves creatively, develop skills, and nurture talents.
This is the 18th year of our Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival (SMHAF), and we are proud to say it’s the biggest festival of its kind in the world with more than 220 events taking place across Scotland this month. As well as world-class exhibitions, films and theatre productions being brought to audiences, we have an amazing team of regional committees who are organising a host of interactive activities and workshops. People will have the chance to try art forms including dance, crafting, zine creation, pottery, printmaking, and music.
Involvement in the arts empowers people, allowing them to feel seen and understood in a way that fills them with pride and purpose, which is of particular importance if we are struggling with our mental health. The theme of this year’s SMHAF is In/Visible and we will explore what it means to be "visible" or "invisible" when we think about our mental health.
Within the extensive events programme there will be opportunities to talk about all the ways that people can be made to feel invisible, what we keep hidden about ourselves, and how stigma and inequality affect this. But we also want to explore visibility: what are the things we choose to reveal about ourselves and our mental health and how do we make the invisible visible?
SMHAF provides a platform where everyone can create and share art about mental health and find out how the arts and creativity can support us all to live mentally healthier lives. For more information and Festival tickets visit mhfestival.com
Gail Aldam, Arts Manager at The Mental Health Foundation.
Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here