Our new report, Putting the Pieces Together in Drumchapel, demonstrates how tackling MSK conditions is about "more than just healthcare" and that support within and by communities is vital in improving the lives of Scots living with arthritis. In this sense, the community centre is as important as the health centre, the bus driver as the physiotherapist, and the community garden centre as the nearest hospital.

We also know that MSK conditions will remain one of the leading causes of disease and injury in Scotland over the next 20 years, which is why this report is so important.

Arthritis is debilitating and isolating, dramatically impacting on people’s quality of life. In fact, those with arthritis are 20% less likely to be in work and around one in five people with arthritis experiences anxiety and depression. The impact can also be felt by businesses, as MSK conditions are the third most common cause of sickness absence, with over 20 million working days lost per year. Our report highlights that "softer services", such as community and peer support groups, matter greatly, and that alternatives to formal care that support wellbeing are important in living well with arthritis.

The Elevator group, run by Drumchapel Life Link, is a great example of a "softer" service. Elevator offers support for people struggling with their emotional health and isolation. It’s a space where people can talk about arthritis in terms of who they are as people and not just patients. We need to ensure that resources like these are understood and valued as part of a "whole system" of care, which includes but is not exclusive to the formal health services in the community. This year’s World Arthritis Day theme is "Informed Choices, Better Outcomes", and that aligns with our report. Arthritis must be understood in terms of the places where people live, meet and interact, including how they access and use information about support and care.

In an age of "digital first", where people are expected to navigate their care needs and options online, the role of friends, family, peers, and community groups is essential in making this work. If those pieces are missing, it simply won’t make sense. By ensuring that healthcare services are understood in the context of community networks, we can build a future where people with arthritis can live the lives they choose.

Alan McGinley is Policy and Engagement Manager, Versus Arthritis Scotland

