As a menopause specialist, I see many patients who have entered menopause due to cancer treatments, and I know they need much more support.
I look after breast cancer patients in my busy NHS clinic in Scotland.
These women often feel excluded and forgotten as they face unique challenges in managing menopausal symptoms, which include hot flushes, night sweats, fatigue, joint ache, a whole host of sexual health related symptoms and so many more.
Many women with a history of cancer say they have little to no guidance on managing menopause after cancer treatment.
Cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, hormone therapy, surgery, and targeted therapies, can induce menopause by damaging the ovaries or altering hormone production.
Many women are unprepared for the severity of the symptoms they experience and they just don’t know where to go for help.
Chemotherapy, for example, targets rapidly dividing cells, which can include healthy ovarian cells, leading to ovarian damage and menopausal symptoms.
Radiation therapy, particularly when aimed at the pelvic region, can damage the ovaries and cause ovarian failure.
Hormone therapies used to treat cancers like breast cancer can block hormone production, leading to menopausal symptoms.
Surgical removal of the ovaries causes immediate menopause, while some targeted therapies can disrupt hormonal regulation.
It is really important women are adequately prepared for menopause post cancer treatment so that they can go and het the help they need.
When menopause after cancer is not properly addressed, the physical, mental, and emotional consequences can be overwhelming.
Many women find managing menopause more challenging than their original cancer treatments.
Unfortunately, many feel they have no choice but to endure their symptoms in silence, feeling unsupported by their healthcare providers.
But this should not be the case.
This lack of support inspired me to establish a designated menopause clinic at the hospital I work at, aiming to provide cancer survivors with the treatments and support they need.
I also work closely with oncologists, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive care.
Managing menopause after a cancer diagnosis requires a multifaceted approach. Non-hormonal medications like SSRIs and SNRIs can help manage hot flushes and mood changes.
Vaginal moisturisers and localised estrogen treatments can alleviate vaginal dryness with minimal systemic absorption, making them safe for most survivors.
Lifestyle changes, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction, can also improve symptoms.
Complementary therapies like acupuncture, yoga, cognitive behavioral therapy, and mindfulness meditation can provide additional relief.
Supportive care, including counselling and support groups, is crucial for addressing the emotional and psychological aspects of menopause after cancer.
I am so passionate that cancer survivors need better menopause care that I have become the medical advisor for the Menopause And Cancer not-for-profit organisation who run a very informative podcast as well as providing the community support women may need.
Here are my five top tips if you are navigating menopause after cancer:
- Speak up about your experiences and symptoms
- Get expert advice; ask to be referred to see a menopause specialist
- Empower yourself with information; listen to The Menopause And Cancer podcast
- Small tweaks can make a big difference; don’t underestimate the power of your exercise and nutrition toolkit
- There is no right or wrong way to manage symptoms, but don’t be shy to ask for help
Dr Alison Macbeth is menopause specialist GP and breast specialist doctor in NHS Scotland
