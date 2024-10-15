As I have said before I am a republican and a nationalist, I support the SNP simply because all the other parties are puppets controlled by Westminster who will never support the cause of independence. It irks me that some Scots will try to destroy Holyrood on the basis of supposed SNP incompetence when anyone with eyes and any ability to interpret fact can see that things are as bad, usually worse, south of the Border and in Northern Ireland. I wonder how many of these anti-independence Scots have private health insurance, have the foggiest idea where the local food bank is or are worried whether the next heavy fall of snow or frost will finish them off.

David J Crawford, Glasgow.

Salmond made us believe

ALEX Salmond was a titan of Scottish and UK politics who will become even more prominent in Scottish and British political history when Scotland regains its independence.

While it is sad that some still do not see beyond their own self-interest and claim that the natural pursuit of self-determination is “divisive”, the fact is that Alex Salmond made most Scots believe that independence was not only possible but, sooner or later, desirable. My own personal journey from defender of the British state to enthusiastic supporter of Scotland’s independence commenced before hearing Alex’s passionate and inspiring words and his compelling, well-delivered arguments but there is no doubting his huge influence on my thinking and my now-unshakable belief of the necessity of independence for Scotland to attain true social justice for all of our people and for our historic nation to thrive in the future.

It should also be acknowledged that many who do not support Scotland’s right to self-determination rose above shallow slurs and in their comments recognised Alex’s considerable attributes as a formidable politician of his time. That said, sadly there will always be some, like Alexander McKay (Letters, October 14), who will desperately grasp at petty arguments and short-sighted perspectives to justify their personal views which when relative to Scotland’s current constitutional status are, in reality, intended to frustrate progress towards genuine Scottish democracy.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry.

• YET another giant of the independence movement passes before the dream is fulfilled. Condolences to Moira Salmond and all the family at such a sad time.

Alex Salmond inspired nationalists to take to the streets and engage with voters, something he never shied away from himself. And consider the achievements of the governments he led: no tax on the sick in Scotland with the abolition of prescription charges in 2011, no tuition fees for our students at university, he committed Scotland to going down the road of renewables, and secured a government with an overall majority at Holyrood, something that was deemed to be impossible under the voting system.

We must also give him credit for achieving the 2014 referendum; like many of us, he never quite got over the disappointment of the result. Alex Salmond did for the independence movement what Jimmy Reid did for the trade union movement: took it to a whole new level, a level that got the public listening.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

A memorable encounter

I MET Alex Salmond only once. It was many years ago, a Friday, early evening, and we were seated next to each other in aisle three, on a BA flight from Heathrow to Glasgow.

As we sat down and settled in for our flight, we exchanged pleasantries, and recognising him, and quite early in our conversation, I acknowledged to him that I most certainly did not agree with his politics, although I thought he spoke very well and indeed passionately about his beliefs.

He got me right away, suggesting to me that I was more right than left… he wasn't wrong.

I recall well his response. He said that he appreciated my honesty, and thanked me for it, saying something along the lines that it would be boring if we all agreed to agree about everything.

We then enjoyed an hour or so talking about golf, horse racing, I can't remember what else, but it was anything but politics, and I think, mutually enjoying each other's company. Oh, and a dram or two was consumed.

My wholehearted sympathies go out to his family, and I am sure that as he embarks on his heavenly journey, he will continue to fly his passionate flag for Scotland.

I still don't agree with him.

Paul McPhail, Glasgow.

Rethink teacher funding cut

THE Scottish Government has decided to withhold £145 million from council funds because of a row over teacher numbers ("Councils won’t get teacher funding", The Herald, October 12).

How narrow-minded is that, with educational standards at an all-time low and the Labour Party adding VAT to private education fees, causing a large number of parents to either struggle with the fees or indeed make the difficult decision to educate their children in our failing state system?

It should be obvious that education is the backbone of any child's development and in turn the prosperity of our country.

It is little wonder that those most qualified leave our shores for countries where they are more respected for their skills and rewarded accordingly, while Scotland, which was once acclaimed for its education system, sinks deeper into the mire.

There is little or nothing positive that can be said about this Government's tenure in office. The ferries being built in Turkey are behind schedule, the Glen Sannox is still not operational, the pledge to cut waiting lists in our hospitals has failed. We have the reintroduction of peak rail fares and the higher costs to the public.

It's about time that this Government started governing and dealt with the real issues: education, health, child poverty and our transport system.

Neil Stewart, Balfron.

Not like for like

ALAN Fitzpatrick (Letters, October 12) asks why those calling for an arms embargo against Israel do not also call for an arms embargo by Iran to Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi. For me that is very straightforward. We are not in any sense comparing like with like.

Israel is, and has been for many months, committing genocide against innocent civilians. Tens of thousands have been killed, with many more tens of thousands being injured, many of whom have life-affecting injuries. Israel has displaced and made homeless 1.8 million civilians. The destruction of buildings and infrastructure is widespread and devastating, leading to a public health crisis. So serious is the situation that South Africa, joined by several other countries, has brought proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Israel must end its genocidal campaign now and the West must stop arming Israel now.

David Logan, Milngavie.

• I’M thinking of setting up a crowd-funding page to buy SNP officials a dictionary. They clearly need one as they don’t know what the word “genocide” means. Perhaps they could borrow from from John Mason, who clearly does ("MSP Mason expelled from SNP over ‘abhorrent’ Gaza conflict comments", The Herald, October 14).

Michael Watson, Rutherglen.

John Mason has been expelled from the SNP over his remarks on Israel (Image: PA)

A long wait for action

WHEN are the majority of commentators going to realise that there will no meaningful US intervention to restrain Israeli genocide in Gaza and now threatened by Benjamin Netanyahu in Lebanon until after the next US President is sworn in in January 2025?

In the lead-up to the presidential election, there will be no action taken against Israel as any action will alienate the large Jewish vote. Mr Netanyahu knows this.

Under current circumstances, the IDF could murder every Palestinian in Gaza and the US and its allies will do nothing. After all, over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel with the full support of the US and its allies who continue to supply the arms to facilitate this. What does it matter to them if another 500,000 or more Palestinians are murdered by Israel?

David Howie, Dunblane.