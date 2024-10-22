After a successful remedy to his problem, he sent the consultant a bottle of malt whisky as a thank you, along with the following note: "A gift for the consultant who likes to widen the circle of his friends."

Brolly wally

ENGLISH teacher Gordon Fisher from Stewarton was working with his pupils on the short story People Like That by Agnes Owens, which is set in Glasgow’s Central Station.

After the class had finished an initial reading, one of Gordon’s students asked, very earnestly indeed: "Why is that bridge at Central called The Helium Man's Umbrella?"

Gordon tells the Diary: “Before putting her right about the name, I couldn't help but think of lots of Gaelic-squeaking Joe Pasquales having a right good natter whilst sheltering from a downpour.”

Hugh Peebles spotted this car at a fast-food joint in Galashiels, and wondered if the driver would order a HAMburger or a breakfast bun with Ham n’ Cheese. (Image: Contributed)

Musical musings

CELEBRITY corner.

Reader Bill Smillie was discussing the music of the 1980s at a hotel front desk when the receptionist claimed that he’d once met Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet.

Quick as a flash, Bill asked the boastful chap if this was… True.

Classy glassy gal

SHOPPING in the Newton Mearns Marks & Spencer, reader Zoe Simpson couldn’t help but overhear the conversation of a very posh couple, who were strolling in the aisles with their toddler.

At one point the man and woman had a bit of a tiff about something not very serious, leading the lady to bend down and say to her young child in a cut-glass accent: “What do you think, darling? Is daddy being a bit of a bam?”

Journeyman

ADVENTUROUS reader Bob Jamieson recently returned from a jaunt to that most stylish of Italian cities, Milan, where he spotted a sign for an intriguing location.

“On the Metro there is a station called Zara,” he tells us. “Presumably as in: ‘Zara stoap fur the Duomo?’”

Ring of truth?

A TALE of romance gone awry.

Reader Ewan Henley reveals that he was shopping for an engagement ring to propose to his girlfriend, and the assistant in the jewellers asked: “What's her favourite stone?”

The comical chap replied: “We’ve never actually discussed it, but probably Keith Richards.”

Worrisome waterworks

UNFORTUNATE reader Tom Hogan gets in touch with the Diary to tell us: “My doctor recently explained that I had a bladder infection. ‘Urine trouble,’ I thought to myself.”