From the glitz and glamour of theatre, music, film, and television, the entertainment industry is often seen as a dream career for many young people. However, what often goes unnoticed is the emotional toll that comes with being in the public eye. For children who are passionate about performing, the desire to succeed can lead to a constant pressure to meet expectations: not only from themselves but from family, peers, and society.

Performing arts demand discipline, resilience, and the ability to cope with rejection, all while managing the emotional highs and lows that come with auditions, performances, and public appearances. While I’ve always believed in the power of performing arts to build confidence and self-expression, it’s crucial that we also teach young people how to handle the inevitable setbacks and criticisms that come with it.

As an industry, we must prioritise the mental wellbeing of young performers by creating environments where they feel supported and understood throughout their career, for there will be highs and lows of varying degrees.

Social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube can be great spaces for creativity and connection, and they also amplify the pressure to be perfect whilst also using these platforms for external validation.

Research shows that over 90% of teens in the UK use social media, with many spending upwards of three hours a day online. Alarmingly, studies indicate that one in five children report feeling "addicted" to social media, with girls being particularly vulnerable to negative self-esteem and anxiety caused by constant comparison.

According to the Royal Society for Public Health, social media platforms have been linked to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and loneliness in young people. The constant exposure to curated, often unattainable, versions of other people's lives can create feelings of inadequacy and the pressure to conform to unrealistic standards. As young people scroll through endless feeds, it becomes easy to fall into the trap of equating likes and followers with self-worth.

At Theatre School of Scotland, we teach specific modules on professional development to parents of the children we work with to help them navigate the choppy seas of show business.

The road to success in the entertainment industry or life online doesn’t have to come at the cost of mental wellbeing. With the right support, young people can shine both on stage and off, while maintaining a healthy balance in their lives.

Reece Donnelly is founder of The Theatre School of Scotland on mental health

Agenda is a column for outside contributors.