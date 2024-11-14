Maggie lives in a handsome five-bedroom house in Mount Vernon, Glasgow. She likes to cook, go on day trips, and see her family. This might not sound like much of a story, but it is remarkable when you learn that, after seven years of living with round-the-clock support, Maggie is ready to step out and do all of this on her own.
Until recently, Maggie was one of five residents in this particular supported accommodation run by SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) for people with severe mental health problems who are not yet ready to live independently if, for example, they’ve just had a long spell in hospital.
In Maggie’s case, being in a position to live on her own comes after years of overcoming challenges and barriers related to her own mental and physical health. I remember when Maggie first felt ready to leave the home and venture outside, after being housebound for years. We were singing and dancing because we were so happy for her. Lots of people wouldn’t see this as a big deal. But for Maggie it meant regaining another piece of her independence.
In her own words, Maggie says: “It has been a long and sometimes tough journey, but I am now moving on and getting my own tenancy within the community. I’m excited; I’ve worked hard for this.
“It hasn't always been easy. I battled cancer and anxiety, along with other mental health issues. I worked with SAMH staff to grow and learn new life skills such as getting on public transport, going out for day trips, cooking, building a routine and budgeting. This has allowed me to be where I am today, ready for my new adventure.”
It’s often assumed people with severe mental health problems should be in hospital or stuck at home, isolated from the community, and that they will never recover. We know, and Maggie’s experiences prove, that neither of these is true. With the right support, many of us experiencing mental ill health will recover and live fulfilling, independent lives. Of course, there is no "quick fix", and everyone is different. We work with each resident to set specific and achievable goals. We start small and we give them the space, patience and support they need to work towards each step. For one person their goal might be going to get their feet measured so they can buy new shoes, for another it could be managing a trip to the beach.
Our capacity at this service is small but it is one of a network of seven supported accommodation services SAMH runs across Scotland. We’re so proud of Maggie and her story is a glowing testament to the importance of sustaining and expanding this kind of vital support, which empowers people on their recovery journeys. We want to do all we can to help even more people, by supporting people from the smallest first steps until they are ready to thrive on their own.
Rachael Leghorn is a Service Manager at SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health). For mental health support, visit www.samh.org.uk/find-help.
Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk
