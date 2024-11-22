With increased demand for cancer services in the face of ever-shrinking NHS budgets, the need to do things smarter has never been greater.
Thinking outside the box, taking advantage of new technology and treatments, plus organising services in a different way, all need to be in much sharper focus if we’re to see more people live well and longer following a cancer diagnosis.
At Monday’s Scottish Cancer Conference in Edinburgh, the hot topic will be how innovation within health systems has the potential to prevent more cancers, diagnose the disease at an earlier stage, and provide equitable access to kinder and better treatments.
It’s an area of development we’re excited about at Cancer Research UK because research and innovation have the power to transform the outlook for patients. Fresh ways of working and investing in new technologies can save the NHS money and shift the barriers that lead to long waiting times for diagnosis and treatment.
An excellent example of innovation can be seen in NHS Grampian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde where Artificial Intelligence is being used as part of a process to speed up the reporting of chest X-rays. This allows for same-day radiology reporting and expedited CT scans, allowing the patient’s treatment journey to start in days, rather than weeks.
This is an important development because early diagnosis is crucial in the successful treatment of lung cancer, a disease which has a devastating impact on Scottish communities. With 3,300 people diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer in Scotland every year, this is an innovation that has the potential to be lifesaving if adopted across Scotland.
But innovation doesn’t necessarily need to be linked to technology. It can also be about reforming the way health services are organised and managed.
For example, in NHS Fife, patients with vague symptoms which could be due to cancer, such as weight loss or fatigue, are being referred by a GP into a new Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service.
At this fast-track service, patients are being invited for a phone assessment with an Advanced Clinical Nurse Specialist and, if appropriate, referred onwards for further investigation.
As well as being cost-effective, the length of time patients are waiting is being reduced significantly as they no longer need to wait to see a consultant. This is a very different approach.
Most of the patients referred to the service will not have cancer and, for them, having the disease ruled out will no doubt alleviate a great deal of anxiety. For those who are diagnosed with cancer, quicker access to treatments could be life-saving.
Ultimately, we want adoption of innovative developments to be an integral part of NHS culture. Accepting the gridlock of long held problems like people waiting too long for diagnosis and treatment is far from acceptable. It’s also unnecessary because with continued investment in research and innovation, plus a radical shift in thinking, we could unlock the potential for so very many people to live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.
• Dr Sorcha Hume is Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland
• The Scottish Cancer Conference is an annual event that brings together cancer organisations, people affected by the disease, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, academics, researchers and charities. It is sponsored by ScottishPower.
Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here