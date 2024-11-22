At Monday’s Scottish Cancer Conference in Edinburgh, the hot topic will be how innovation within health systems has the potential to prevent more cancers, diagnose the disease at an earlier stage, and provide equitable access to kinder and better treatments.

It’s an area of development we’re excited about at Cancer Research UK because research and innovation have the power to transform the outlook for patients. Fresh ways of working and investing in new technologies can save the NHS money and shift the barriers that lead to long waiting times for diagnosis and treatment.

An excellent example of innovation can be seen in NHS Grampian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde where Artificial Intelligence is being used as part of a process to speed up the reporting of chest X-rays. This allows for same-day radiology reporting and expedited CT scans, allowing the patient’s treatment journey to start in days, rather than weeks.

This is an important development because early diagnosis is crucial in the successful treatment of lung cancer, a disease which has a devastating impact on Scottish communities. With 3,300 people diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer in Scotland every year, this is an innovation that has the potential to be lifesaving if adopted across Scotland.

But innovation doesn’t necessarily need to be linked to technology. It can also be about reforming the way health services are organised and managed.

For example, in NHS Fife, patients with vague symptoms which could be due to cancer, such as weight loss or fatigue, are being referred by a GP into a new Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service.

At this fast-track service, patients are being invited for a phone assessment with an Advanced Clinical Nurse Specialist and, if appropriate, referred onwards for further investigation.

As well as being cost-effective, the length of time patients are waiting is being reduced significantly as they no longer need to wait to see a consultant. This is a very different approach.

Most of the patients referred to the service will not have cancer and, for them, having the disease ruled out will no doubt alleviate a great deal of anxiety. For those who are diagnosed with cancer, quicker access to treatments could be life-saving.

Ultimately, we want adoption of innovative developments to be an integral part of NHS culture. Accepting the gridlock of long held problems like people waiting too long for diagnosis and treatment is far from acceptable. It’s also unnecessary because with continued investment in research and innovation, plus a radical shift in thinking, we could unlock the potential for so very many people to live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

• Dr Sorcha Hume is Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland

• The Scottish Cancer Conference is an annual event that brings together cancer organisations, people affected by the disease, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, academics, researchers and charities. It is sponsored by ScottishPower.

Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk