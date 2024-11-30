This month, Bangour took a significant step closer to how a long-proposed reimagining of the land and its remaining buildings might look.

At this stage, I should declare something of a vested interest – at least from the perspective of having a lifelong connection to the area. I grew up less than half a mile away in the village of Dechmont.

We’ll come back to that in a moment. First, though, let’s rewind to the beginning. The history of Bangour Village Hospital is nothing short of fascinating.

Edinburgh architect Hippolyte J Blanc won the contract to design Bangour in 1898. At its conception, it was touted as revolutionary. Modelled on the Alt-Scherbitz hospital near Leipzig in Germany, the idea was for patients to be cared for within their own community setting.

In contrast to the Victorian era, when mental illness was poorly understood and so-called “lunatic asylums” largely dehumanising, prison-like institutions, Bangour was set up on a village system of patient care, encouraging self-sufficiency and with few physical restrictions.

Yet, while the blueprint was innovative, general attitudes to mental health at this time remained deeply mired in stigma. Bangour was built by the “Edinburgh District Board of Lunacy/Board of Control” to house what was termed “pauper lunatics”.

This was reflected in its chosen location. Situated 14 miles west of Edinburgh, Bangour was deemed to be sufficiently far enough away from the Scottish capital to satisfy any concerns about safety, yet still within reach by a private railway.

The first patients were admitted in 1904 and Bangour Village Hospital – originally called Edinburgh District Asylum – was officially opened two years later. The facilities included a farm, bakery, workshops, recreation hall, school and shop.

Bangour was requisitioned to house the injured and convalescing during both world wars. A church was built and dedicated as a war memorial in 1930.

Two other psychiatric hospitals were built in Scotland on the village system of patient care – Kingseat near Aberdeen and Dykebar Hospital in Paisley opened in 1904 and 1909 respectively – although these have not survived as completely as Bangour.

A clutch of listed buildings remain – the church and recreation hall are classed as Category A. The “villa” design of the wards drew on a 17th-century Scottish Renaissance style, with the recreation hall Edwardian Baroque and the church neo-Romanesque.

My own ties come through my late father, who began his nursing training at Bangour Village Hospital in 1963 and went on to spend two decades working there.

People often do a double take when I tell them I spent a chunk of my childhood happily playing in the grounds of a psychiatric hospital. But, to me, Bangour never felt like a frightening or creepy place.

I knew many of the staff and long-term patients by name. My brother and I were both christened in the church. We would go sledging at the cricket field slopes and roll our hard-boiled eggs there at Easter. I loved riding my bike around the rambling paths that linked the buildings.

It has always been my hope that a balance could be struck between redeveloping Bangour for a new community, while ensuring that its history and architecture were not lost.

A site masterplan for the Bangour Village Estate was agreed in principle in 2022. Earlier this year, the property company Ambassador Group and investment firm RoundShield secured £21million of funding for a large-scale residential development.

In the past fortnight, West Lothian Council’s Development Management Committee voted to approve the final phase of plans, taking the total number of homes proposed to 976.

With swathes of countryside across Scotland being sacrificed to new-build housing, it is heartening to see a brownfield site set to be reinvigorated.

As part of the project, the church will be restored, with the recreation hall incorporated into a primary school. There are also plans for a retail area with a supermarket and cafe/restaurant.

I long felt resistant to change, fearing a loss of connection. The history of Bangour Village Hospital should not be forgotten. Now, though, it is time for the next chapter to unfold.