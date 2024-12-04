But as I scroll down the list I find UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch.

The blurb that accompanies their inclusion is just a CV of where they were born, educated, and how they've risen through the ranks of politics, unlike the others who actually have achieved things and made a difference for a lot of people.

But Ms Badenoch's résumé is quite telling. She "returned to the UK aged 16 from Nigeria due to the worsening political and economic situation in Nigeria".

Fine for her obviously, but not for others now looking for a better life and also for those fleeing war, persecution and violence.

Does she have a proper plan to help migrants come to the UK? Does she accept the NHS, hospitality sector and farming are crying out for workers?

Or is she prepared to revert to the previous preposterous Rwanda scheme and send immigrants to what would effectively be prison camps in a foreign country?

Why did the BBC include Ms Rayner and Ms Badenoch in a list of the world's most inspiring and influential women? Surely not for political reasons?

Andy Stenton, Glasgow.

Not just a fantasy

KEVIN McKenna’s look into the future of assisted dying (“In the brave new world to come, will we hide our grannies and beware tie codger-catchers?”, The Herald, December 3) is not merely an amusing fantasy.

It is only 85 years ago that the Aktion T4 program was put into operation in Germany. This involved the state rounding up and eliminating those individuals who because of psychiatric, neurological or physical disabilities represented a burden on German society. In addition to the many thousands of adults murdered, 10,000 children were killed in that scheme.

It seems inconceivable that doctors and nurses in a modern civilised and cultured nation could participate in such legalised murder, but they did.

In 2020 the Dutch Government approved plans to allow euthanasia for children under the age of 12.

In Canada in 2023, a Parliamentary Committee recommended that parents need not be consulted on the assisted suicide of children.

Has the pathway to a Scottish or UK equivalent of Aktion T4 already begun in our parliaments with the respective assisted dying bills?

James Quinn, Lanark.

• THE debate around assisted dying is one that excites strong emotions, but it’s important that it’s conducted thoughtfully, sensitively and respectfully. By and large our elected representatives, at Holyrood and at Westminster, have done so. But trust Kevin McKenna to wade in with a crude, foolish and incendiary piece.

As for his “Compelled Usefulness Navigation Tribunals”: oh do grow up, Mr McKenna.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.

IT is with sadness and frustration that members of the Our Seas Coalition read the article by Elspeth Macdonald of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation dismissing legitimate concerns about the health and future of Scotland’s fisheries as “exaggerations” and “evident falsehoods” ("Why we will continue to oppose the introduction of a three-mile limit", The Herald, October 31).

The Our Seas coalition, and over 13,000 signatories of its campaign petition, seek to promote and catalyse voices calling for better protection from our seas.

It is worth repeating and celebrating that the Our Seas coalition is not a singular environmental organisation, but rather an alliance of 140 members, including many coastal businesses (ie. restaurants, seafood suppliers, shops, tour operators) as well as well-established membership organisations such as the National Trust of Scotland, a federation of commercial fishing associations, the Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation, and several small fishing businesses. It represents recreational fishing interests, community groups, dive clubs and environmental groups. All important stakeholders who rely on the health of our inshore seas. We are also working to amplify the voices of individuals living and working on our coastline – voices often marginalised in decision-making – through the touring Coastal Testimonies exhibition.

In an attempt to rebuild the conditions for improved dialogue we note here that the SFF has simplified what we are working toward and has attempted to argue for a position that does not actually exist, Before any further confusion is sowed, the Our Seas Coalition is not calling for a “blanket ban” on trawling and dredging everywhere in inshore seas, as suggested by SFF, through a simple reintroduction of the previous three-mile limit on bottom-trawling that was unwisely repealed in 1984. The coalition has for the last four years proposed the reintroduction of a "modern version" of this limit that would stop those activities operating where they are causing harm and where more sustainable fishing methods can be used instead. We are also advocating for everyone to be supported through this transition. In practice, we would like to see Scotland’s coastal seas safeguarded so that our environment, fisheries, and coastal communities can recover and thrive for generations to come. Other countries do this. Scotland can do it too.

Organisations within the Our Seas coalition frequently collaborate with fishermen – it's not unusual for at least one attendee in our calls to join from a wheelhouse whilst out fishing – and so are always happy to speak with anyone in SFF membership. It is essential when engaging in public policy debate to respect and acknowledge diverse perspectives and the surrounding evidence base.

The SFF claims that “studies show that co-existence would be much better than exclusion” are misleading. The published evidence indicates that an inshore limit on bottom-towed fishing methods would yield much better economic outcomes for Scotland’s fragile coastal communities – as well as the environmental benefits. Scottish Government-commissioned research stated that “a trawling ban within 3 nautical miles of the coast …may result in an increase in gross value added of around £6 million,” and an even greater amount (£14m) with more targeted planning which would see no-trawl zones. The 2014 Assessing the Options for Change report also projected at least an additional 99 jobs over 20 years, under the most conservative model, and over 2,500 jobs in other more favourable scenarios. Acting on this research seems more urgent with every passing year, given the current steady decline in fishing jobs in Scotland and the need for renewal in our coastal communities. Both these studies find putting parts of our inshore seas off limits to bottom-trawling delivers more benefits in some areas than others, but they both find that the present situation is both worse environmentally and economically than if we were to act.

We can only hope that the SFF’s vision of “co-existence” isn’t so far from the coalition’s vision for a modern inshore limit. The only way to seek results is through discussion and collegiate working from across Scotland’s civic society, parliamentarians and government.

We therefore urge the Scottish Government to take a more active role in governing fisheries to foster a discourse rooted in respect, integrity, shared values and a robust evidence base. The Government alone possesses the authority and resources to set the framework for balanced, mediated dialogue among stakeholders. Despite the frequent reference to the Scottish Government’s co-management approach, its current implementation is falling short – not only for Scotland's beleaguered inshore fisheries and degraded marine environment, but also for our nation as a whole.

Hayley Wolcott, Coordinator for the Our Seas Coalition.

Make America quake again

I NOTE Mark Smith's comment that the phrase "Make America Great Again" was first used by Ronald Reagan ("Read this remarkable book and weep for what we have lost", The Herald, December 2). Sarah Churchwell, in her book Behold America, writes that the phrase "America First", which has MAGA echoes, was a clarion call of the Klu Klux Klan in the 1920s, but was in use at least a decade before that.

Donald Trump is drawing on over a century of American exceptionalism and isolationism, when he promises his supporters that he will make America great again.

Interestingly, Professor Churchwell describes a Klu Klux Klan riot in Queens, NYC, in 1927 where an German-American, "who was not identified as a Klansman, was arrested, arraigned and discharged. His name was Fred Trump. It meant nothing at the time."

Burns's quote has never been more pertinent: "Forward though I canna see, I guess and fear."

Lizanne MacKenzie, Dumfries.

Learn from the bumblebee

IN a recent letter I alerted readers to the triumphant though largely unheralded return of the bumblebee despite dire warning from the boffins that they were disappearing and we faced another existential crisis as without the bee’s pollination skills food production would cease.

I was therefore delighted to see my news backed up last week (“Bumblebees make a comeback in key Scottish rewilding project”, The Herald, November 27).

I am a great admirer of the bumblebee, which has some “previous” in confounding the boffins.

In 1934 entomologist August Morgan concluded that flying bumblebees defied the laws of physics. He did not inform the bees, and they kept right on flying.

What if the bumblebee knew it couldn’t fly? He would no doubt sit around worrying about how fat he was and with the inevitable diagnosis of ADHD he would never fly again.There might be some lessons here for us humans in that our leaders are expert at creating non-existent problems or emergencies which they can then be seen to solve, or blame someone else, before doing their best to solve it, thus enhancing their political standing in the eyes of us “thankful” voters.

If we let problems define who we are or if we let them serve as our guide, then our problems tell us what we can’t do. Our lives become negatives and absences.

Much better to live in the land of honey.

Keith Swinley, Ayr.

Legal aid with a difference

MENTION of the former Casa D'Italia, 22 Park Circus, Glasgow ("House in most-viewed of 2024", The Herald, December 2) occasions my comment. In 1960 the Italian Club operated in this resplendent property. On Sunday evenings members enjoyed lounge bar and dining facilities. A trio entertained from 8pm.

One evening on arrival I was confronted with two irate males tumbling about on the marble stairway. One-public spirited guest intervened. His initial efforts were ignored. A change of tactic. A quick thump floored the larger pugilist. His opponent received the same for continuing his disorderly tirade.

As I recall the hero of the day was a Mr Franci, a popular and well-respected Glasgow lawyer of that era. Truly with the assistance of legal aid rough justice was administered. Lusty choruses of Volare soon filtering out to Park Circus neighbours signalled peace and harmony reigned at the Casa.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.