So, what does Ms McQuillan address? Excessive and cruel disciplinary practices from the previous century.

I don't know anyone who wishes to restore corporal punishment in schools, but it is hard to make a case that those brought up in the 1950s and 1960s are psychologically scarred and dysfunctional. Instead, the more progressive and indulgent our approach to children, the more unhappy and disturbed they seem to become.

There are experts aplenty on the behaviour crisis in Scotland's schools, but diagnosing the problem is the easy bit. The solution lies in rejecting the core philosophical assumptions of the educational establishment. Children (like adults) want to do things that are wrong and need to be taught not to. This requires more than the impartation of moral information and the eliciting of empathy. It also requires a justice system that metes out punishment to wrongdoers.

This simple truth has been acknowledged throughout human history in all cultures, but modern educationalists reject it. Teachers and children pay the price every day.

Richard Lucas, Scottish Family Party, Glasgow.

Read more letters

The hero of the tawse ban

I ENTIRELY agree with Rebecca McQuillan when she says that those who got corporal punishment in schools abolished deserve to be more widely recognised, especially courageous parents like Grace Campbell and Jane Cosins.

It should never be forgotten that the person who was mainly responsible for winning the case at the European Court of Human Rights was my late friend and comrade, Councillor Norman McEwan, radical lawyer, human rights activist and formidable campaigner.

When I tried introducing a bill in the House of Commons in 1976 to abolish corporal punishment in schools, it fell at the first hurdle. I was denounced by some of my Labour Party colleagues and by my own trade union, the Educational Institute of Scotland, whose General Secretary proclaimed that if Canavan’s Bill ever saw the light of day, it would be a recipe for anarchy in every classroom in Scotland.

I was then on the verge of shelving that particular campaign but Norman McEwan was like a dog with a bone. He just would not give up. Over several years, he fought the case all the way to the European Court of Human Rights but, before that court would even consider the case, Norman had to demonstrate that all avenues of domestic redress had been exhausted. Norman was able to point out that the case had been thrown out by a Scottish sheriff court and by the Court of Session and so the domestic judicial process had been tried. He also pointed out that my bill had been thrown out by the Westminster Parliament and so the domestic legislative process had been tried.

It was the tenacious Norman McEwan who persuaded the European Court of Human Rights to consider the case and the rest is history.

Norman is no longer with us but he deserves to be remembered by every school pupil in this country.

Dennis Canavan, Bannockburn.

• I WRITE in response to the sentiments expressed by Rev Dr Robert Anderson and George Rennie (Letters, December 5). I remember well the "societal changes of 1967" and subsequent government decisions taking us on to a slippery slope. When the goalposts are moved, chaos ensues and sadly to our cost, we see it all, in today's classrooms and wider society.

Olive Bell, Dunbar.

Demarcation in the NHS

SOME months ago I received an appointment letter from my local hospital to see a consultant about arthritis in my knee. A day later I had. a phone call from the hospital saying that there had been a mistake. That appointment was with a whole-knee consultant and what I required was an appointment with a half-knee consultant.

Some time later I was admitted to A&E after falling on my back. Following a CT scan the emergency doctor told me that nothing was broken. "What about the spinal condition I have?" I naively asked. "Don't know," replied the doctor, "I only deal with broken bones."

Is the NHS developing the strict demarcations of the 1950s shipbuilding industry, where medics are so specialist as to be unable to deal with conditions outside their narrow specialisms?

Professor KB Scott, Stirling.

Blanket ban makes no sense

YOUR correspondents today (Letters, December 5) are correct to talk about waste in the NHS. I'm not sure whether the use of single-use, throw-away items started in the pandemic, or simply grew, but every day many thousands of items such as single-use plastic aprons for both staff and patients must be discarded and end up in landfill.

I took a blanket, after I'd washed it, back to the nearest hospital; it had only been used by paramedics to keep someone warm before being taken to hospital. The receptionist told me they couldn't take it back, so I left it on their desk. What a waste otherwise.

Patricia Fort, Glasgow.

Is fine wine too good to ration? (Image: PA)

Too good to ration

IN last Saturday's Herald Magazine (November 3) Gerard Richardson responded to complaints that his recommendations are too expensive by saying that his mantra has always been to drink less but to drink better.

This sounds like sense, but in fact better wines go down even more agreeably than ordinaire, and hence encourage greater rather than more moderate consumption.

As Kingsley Amis truly said: "There are few gastronomic experiences quite so dispiriting as being served excellent wine in grossly inadequate quantities."

Robin Dow, Rothesay.