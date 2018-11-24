THE Herald Scottish Politician of the Year Awards saw the great and gruesome gather at Prestonfield House on Thursday. The event is perhaps most famous for Labour peer Lord Watson rudely trying to burn it down in 2004, earning him a 16-month jail sentence. One guest this year arrived to find a large box of electrical kit at the door. “Oh that? We’re fitting new smoke alarms,” he was told. Our source wondered nervously what the staff knew was coming later.

THERE wasn’t a prize for it, but the most entertaining speech came from Derek Mackay, who collected the E-Politician gong on behalf of Nicola Sturgeon. Suggesting he might keep it, he quipped: “As the finance secretary of this country I’m pretty used to taking other people’s property”. However he had to acknowledge his boss’s clout on social media. It was so great “we now follow Twitter for the cabinet decisions we’ll make”. Miaow.