GOT a problem you just can’t fix? Something nagging inside? Then why not email God, now available via the SNP’s John Mason. The Shettleston MSP invited all Holyrood to a prayer breakfast this week. “If anyone has anything they would like us to pray for, please just send me an email,” he wrote. Our mole isn’t sure if it works, but frowns: “Try as I might, somehow these emails always get through my firewall.” Truly, the Lord moves in mysterious Spam.

ALSO acting mysteriously is Nat MSP Richard Lyle, who proudly backed the Give Me Five campaign at a stall in parliament. It wants £5 a week added to child benefit, an idea promoted by Labour and, er, resisted by the SNP. Lanarkshire Labour promptly tweeted a picture of Mr Lyle’s conversion, saying it hoped his colleagues would follow suit. A furious Mr Lyle then attacked Labour over its equal pay record. Ah, the spirit of Christmas cheer.