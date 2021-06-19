FORMER Scottish constitution secretary Michael Russell has been appointed as political director at the SNP's independence unit.
Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement on Saturday and has congratulated Russell on his appointment to the top job.
Mr Russell, who stepped down as MSP for Argyll and Bute ahead of the Holyrood election in May, will oversee the development of the party’s independence campaign.
The independence unit was unveiled in January, with depute leader Keith Brown saying it would create policy papers and campaign materials to "fire up" the Yes movement.
The First Minister said: "Delighted that the SNP's National Executive Committee has approved my nomination of Mike Russell as political director of the HQ independence unit.
"He will oversee the development of the party’s independence campaign, as we look ahead to #indyref2 later in this Parliament."
Mr Russell is the president of the SNP, a position he took up in November 2020.
Responding to the news, he tweeted: "Pleased to take on political direction of the independence work and grateful to Nicola Sturgeon and the NEC.
"Look forward to working with the vast range of enthusiastic talent, within and outwith the party, which is committed to a positive, inclusive – and successful – #indyref2 campaign."
