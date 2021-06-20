THE confirmed death toll from Covid-19 has surged past 500,000 in Brazil as the virus continues to spread amid a slow vaccine rollout and President Jair Bolsonaro’s refusal

to back measures such as social distancing.

Concern is now rising about the impact of the start of Brazil’s winter season today as the country’s virus death rate – the second-highest in the world behind America, which has recorded just over 601,000 – shows no sign of slowing down.

Many point to Mr Bolsonaro’s attempts to play down the disease as a leading cause, alongside the rise of more transmissible variants of the virus.

In protest at the deaths soaring past half a million, anti-government demonstrators took to the streets at

the weekend in cities across Brazil.

Thousands gathered in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, waving flags reading “Get out Bolsonaro.” Other marchers hoisted posters reading:

“500 thousand deaths. It’s his fault.”

Similar marches took place in at least 22 of Brazil’s 26 states.

They were promoted by left-wing opposition parties who have been heartened by Mr Bolsonaro’s declining poll ratings as next year’s presidential race looms.

But Mr Bolsonaro’s supporters have also taken more often to the streets over the past month, in large part because many agree with his dismissal of restrictions meant to stifle the coronavirus and anger that lockdown measures have hurt businesses.

However, critics say such messages, as well as Mr Bolsonaro’s promotion of unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, have contributed to the death toll, along with a sluggish vaccine campaign that has fully inoculated less than 12 per cent of the 212 million population.

The president has downplayed the coronavirus while trying to keep the economy humming. He dismissed the scourge early on as “a little flu” and has scorned masks.

In the spring, hundreds of Brazilian economists, including former finance ministers and central bank presidents, urged the government in an open letter to speed up vaccination and adopt tougher restrictions to stop the rampant spread of Covid-19.

The signatories of the letter decried the “devastating” economic and social situation in Latin America’s largest nation. They also attempted to debunk Mr Bolsonaro’s assertion that lockdowns and restrictions would inflict greater hardship on the population than the disease.

“This recession, as well as its harmful social consequences, was caused by

the pandemic and will not be overcome until the pandemic is controlled through competent action from the federal government,” the letter read.

“It is urgent that the different levels of government prepare to implement an emergency lockdown.”

Brazil’s gross domestic product contracted 4.1 per cent in 2020, the biggest annual recession in decades. The economists said the fall in activity alone cost Brazil a loss in tax collection of 6.9%, about 58 billion reais (£7.6bn).

But at the weekend, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga confirmed the official death toll had passed 500,000.

“I am working tirelessly to vaccinate all Brazilians in the shortest time possible and change this scenario that has plagued us for over a year,” Mr Queiroga tweeted,.

He added: “I offer my sympathy to every father, mother, friends and relatives who have lost their loved ones.”

Congress is investigating the Brazilian government’s handling of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country’s health institute Fiocruz said: “Brazil faces

a critical scenario of community transmission... with the possibility of worsening in the coming weeks due to the start of winter.”

As part of an experiment earlier this year, the Brazilian town of

Serrana – with 45,000 residents – saw almost all adults fully vaccinated between February and April, after which cases plunged. The number of deaths fell 95% and hospitalisations by 86%.