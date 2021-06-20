An emergence of new respiratory viruses means a “pretty miserable winter” is ahead for the UK with further lockdowns a possibility, scientists have warned.
Professor Calum Semple, member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises the Government, has said that children and elderly people will be vulnerable to endemic viruses at the end of the year.
Another health expert and Government advisor warned that there may be the need for winter lockdowns if hospitals become “overwhelmed” at some point.
On Sunday morning, Professor Semple told Times Radio: “I suspect we’ll have a pretty miserable winter because the other respiratory viruses are going to come back and bite us quite hard. But after that, I think we’ll be seeing business as normal next year.
“There’s a sting in the tail after every pandemic, because social distancing will have reduced exposure, particularly of pregnant women and their newborn babies, they will have not been exposed to the usual endemic respiratory viruses.
“The protection that a pregnant woman would give to their unborn child has not occurred.
“So we are going to see a rise in a disease called bronchiolitis, and a rise in community acquired pneumonia in children and in the frail elderly, to the other respiratory viruses for which we don’t have vaccines.
“So that’s why we’re predicting a rough July, August and then a rough winter period.”
Professor Semple called it the “fourth wave winter” but added it would be much milder than the previous ones.
From Monday 21 June, you cannot travel between Scotland and these places unless it's essential:— Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 20, 2021
🔹 Manchester
🔹 Salford
This is due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
These rules also still apply to:
🔹 Bolton
🔹 Blackburn with Darwen
Measures will be kept under review. pic.twitter.com/8FDNma5tM8
Latest figures in Scotland
Scotland has recorded no new coronavirus deaths and 1,205 cases in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has said.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,692.
New figures show 254,325 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 5.8%, up from 4.5% the previous day.
So far, 3,611,266 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 19,628 on the previous day, and 2,555,308 have received their second dose, up 19,505.
NHS Lothian saw the highest number of new cases, at 321, followed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 294 and Lanarkshire on 125.
