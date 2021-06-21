NICOLA Sturgeon has accused unionist campaigners south of the border of “trying to rig the rules” of a second independence vote.

According to reports, UK Government Cabinet ministers are putting pressure on Boris Johnson to allow Scots living anywhere in the UK to vote in a re-run of the 2014 independence referendum in a bid to firm up the fight to protect the Union.

The Prime Minister is also being urged to recruit former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, to a newly created role of constitutional secretary, The Times reports.

Ms Davidson, who is taking up a place in the House of Lords after quitting Holyrood, would head the pro-Union campaign from inside the UK Government, under the plans.

In the 2014 referendum, those registered to vote in Scotland took part in the independence referndum.

The First Minister has criticised the tactics on changing the franchise and suggested the appeal to Mr Johnson is an admission a second vote on independence will take place.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “I see the anti independence campaign is trying to rig the rules of #indyref2 again (tho in doing so they also concede that it’s going to happen).

“Maybe they should just argue their case on its merits and allow everyone who lives in Scotland to decide.”

A UK Government cabinet minister told The Time that “we know Sturgeon will start trying to force another referendum as soon as she thinks it is politically tenable again”, warning “there are things we can and should do now to be ready for her”.

They added: “One thing is to open up eligibility of the vote to all Scots in the UK, not just those living in Scotland. The other is to bring Ruth back into the front line. She is the best pro-Union voice we have.”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson

Another senior Tory figure told the paper: “Independence is behind in the polls now, and Sturgeon is getting flak from her own side for not talking about it since the election.

"We need to get out there on the front foot and start acting like we’re ahead and not just wait for her to catch up again, which was the catastrophic mistake we made after the 2014 referendum.”

The "Union Unit" set up to bolster support for the Union has lost two leaders in the past year and its role has now been passed to a cabinet committee.

With Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, now focusing on the Covid-19 recovery, there is no single senior government figure in charge of trying to shore up support for the Union.

800,000 people who were born in Scotland now live in England and up to 50,000 live in Wales, with the majority estimated to be pro-Union.

Polling expert, Sir John Curtice, has previously calculated that the inclusion of Scots living elsewhere would swing the vote against independence if Scottish voters in Scotland did not get over 54% of the vote.