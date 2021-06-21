Nicola Sturgeon has received her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The First Minister became one of the more than two million Scots to have two doses, on being vaccinated at the NHS Louisa Jordan vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Monday.
Following staff nurse Susan Inglis inoculating her with her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, she celebrated being double vaccinated and urged people ensure they attend their appointments for second doses.
She tweeted: “Double vaccinated! Thank you @NHSLouisaJordan.
“Please roll up your sleeve for both doses as soon as you are invited for an appointment – every single one of us who gets fully vaccinated is a step back to normality for all of us.”
The SNP leader had her first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the same vaccination centre in on April 15.
So far, 3,630,589 people in Scotland have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,571,637 have received their second dose.
