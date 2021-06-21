A Conservative MSP appeared in support of a Scots councillor and fellow party member whose house was set on fire for the third time last week.

Russell Findlay, MSP for the West of Scotland region and shadow community safety minister, has branded the incident as 'disgusting' in a video published on Twitter.

Graeme Campbell, a Tory councillor in South Lanarkshire, had been the victim of a series of attacks on his home.

The latest occurred on Saturday, when two cars were set on fire and the blaze spread to the house, causing significant damage.

READ MORE: Andy Burnham says some Manchester residents 'seriously out of pocket' over travel ban

In the video, Mr Findlay is pictured outside councillor Campbell's house. The remains of a car and a garage are visible in the background.

He said: "I'm outside the home of councillor Graeme Campbell in Strathaven and as you can see, the house has been virtually destroyed, it's uninhabitable, and the cars are also destroyed.

"This is the third such attack on his home and it's absolutely disgusting.

"People could have died."

He added: "We've just had a meeting with senior police Scotland and a senior official from South Lanarkshire Council, both of whom have given Graeme personal undertaking that everything possible will be done to investigate this latest crime and the perpetrators brought to justice."

Update following cowardly and potentially fatal fire attack on the home of Councillor Graeme Campbell:



Today we met with a senior Police Scotland officer who assured Graeme that all efforts are being made to catch those responsible. pic.twitter.com/gOk7AuyQge — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) June 21, 2021

Emergency services were alerted around 12.20am to a property in Fortrose Gardens on Saturday, June 19.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze and there were no injuries. Police Scotland is treating the incident as suspicious.

The Scottish Conservatives said it was the third time Campbell’s home had been targeted.

Update following cowardly and potentially fatal fire attack on the home of Councillor Graeme Campbell:



Today we met with a senior Police Scotland officer who assured Graeme that all efforts are being made to catch those responsible. pic.twitter.com/gOk7AuyQge — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) June 21, 2021

Officers said a man in dark clothing was seen in the area around the time the fire started.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin McGhee said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident. Did you notice anything suspicious or see anyone acting oddly?

READ MORE: The figures behind 'unionist plan' to give Scots across UK an Indyref vote

“I would ask any motorists or taxi-drivers with dashcam devices to check their footage as the device may have captured images which could assist our investigation. Any small piece of information could assist us in identifying who is responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.