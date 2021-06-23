NICOLA Sturgeon has accused the UK Government of jeopardising EU citizens’ right to stay in Scotland by failing to extend the deadline for applying to the EU Settlement Scheme.

The deadline for applications is currently June 30, but the Scottish Government has argued for this to be extended to give those who have not yet applied more time.

It said a backlog of almost 350,000 applications by EU citizens who wish to stay in the UK is also still waiting to be addressed by the Home Office.

The First Minister reiterated calls to reform the scheme after hearing from EU citizens in Edinburgh who received help with their applications from charities.

She said: “Five years ago the people of Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU but today we find ourselves subject to a damaging, hard Brexit.

“This will have been a particularly difficult time for EU citizens who have made Scotland their home but who have been forced by the UK Government to apply to stay here.

“They have friends, families, careers and communities that are dear to them and that they are dear to.

"I can barely begin to imagine the anxiety and stress they have suffered – indeed many continue to suffer – as they wait to be told whether or not their right to all of that will be removed.

“The UK Government’s refusal to listen to our call to extend the deadline is unacceptable and means all EU citizens must urgently apply for settled status if they have not already done so."

She added: "To all EU citizens my message is this – Scotland is a better country because you are here. You are part of us and we badly want you to stay.”