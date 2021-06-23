THE Scottish Conservatives have insisted Holyrood should be recalled over the summer recess for any coronavirus statements by Nicola Sturgeon.
Chief Whip Stephen Kerr has submitted a proposal to the Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, to recall the Scottish Parliament at three week intervals on July 12, August 2 and August 23.
The Tories said the move would mean the First Minister delivered Covid statements to the Scottish Parliament first, "not to TV cameras".
Mr Kerr said: "Nicola Sturgeon must respect the Scottish Parliament and deliver any Covid statements to MSPs, not only to TV cameras.
"The First Minister should face scrutiny when making important decisions with huge consequences for people’s lives.
"I have asked the Presiding Officer to intervene and prevent the SNP Government from choosing when and how they face questions from the opposition.
"Our proposal would recall the Scottish Parliament for just a few days over the two-month recess, which is not a big inconvenience over an issue of such magnitude."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment