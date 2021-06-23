THE Scottish Conservatives have insisted Holyrood should be recalled over the summer recess for any coronavirus statements by Nicola Sturgeon. 

Chief Whip Stephen Kerr has submitted a proposal to the Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, to recall the Scottish Parliament at three week intervals on July 12, August 2 and August 23.

The Tories said the move would mean the First Minister delivered Covid statements to the Scottish Parliament first, "not to TV cameras".

Mr Kerr said: "Nicola Sturgeon must respect the Scottish Parliament and deliver any Covid statements to MSPs, not only to TV cameras.

"The First Minister should face scrutiny when making important decisions with huge consequences for people’s lives.

"I have asked the Presiding Officer to intervene and prevent the SNP Government from choosing when and how they face questions from the opposition.

"Our proposal would recall the Scottish Parliament for just a few days over the two-month recess, which is not a big inconvenience over an issue of such magnitude."