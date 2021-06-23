The Prime Minister’s former adviser said he “saved lives” by dispensing with normal Whitehall procurement procedures when fast-tracking a £530,000 payment at the outset of the coronavirus crisis.

A leaked email showed that Dominic Cummings had urged civil servants to issue the payment to an external data team with “no procurement, no lawyers, no meetings, no delay”.

But Mr Cummings, who left his senior Downing Street post last year amid a power struggle in No 10, said he had acted with urgency because Government data on the pandemic was “a disaster” in spring last year.

Writing a blog post on Substack, which subscribers pay to read, Boris Johnson’s former top aide said: “I do not regard it as ‘damaging’ that I tried to throw ‘due process’ out the window.

“Sticking with ‘due process’ was killing people.

“I was right to send this email, I sent many other similar messages on PPE (personal protective equipment), testing, the vaccine taskforce, and my interventions saved lives / reduced suffering / speeded vital projects like vaccines.

“I think that if I had NOT acted like this, it would been unprofessional and unethical.”

Mr Cummings’ intervention, in March 2020, followed a request from Our World in Data (OWID) – a research project run by a not-for-profit organisation and Oxford academics – which said it needed funding to retain staff generating data on the pandemic.

The request was said to have been passed to Health Secretary Matt Hancock who emailed Matthew Gould, the head of NHSX – the unit responsible for the digital transformation of the NHS – saying he supported the grant.

It was then followed by an email to Mr Gould from Mr Cummings who said: “Someone please ensure that they have the 530k within 24 hours from now and report back to me it’s been sent.

“No procurement, no lawyers, no meetings, no delay please – just send immediately.”

Mr Gould expressed concern that the request would mean “waiving the normal grant-giving process” but the grant was subsequently issued in four instalments from summer 2020.

Mr Cummings looked to justify circumventing the usual rules, arguing delaying would have cost billions of pounds as well as lives.

He said OWID was “struggling for cash” and “might have to fold or stop its Covid service” when it was providing “extremely valuable” information on the pandemic.

“It was typically insane that in such a crisis such a public good would be threatened for the sake of such a trivial sum – 500k in a crisis eating billions per day,” he said.

“And given the situation on March 22 – as I and others were trying to bounce ‘stay at home’ through the next day to stop the NHS being destroyed – it seemed obvious that a) OWID should be immediately saved, b) given all the other things happening at the peak of the emergency OBVIOUSLY we should not waste senior people’s time going through all the normal processes, having meetings, writing stupid documents and so on.”