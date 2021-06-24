SNP ministers have done "nothing but cut funding" while Gaelic declines, it has been claimed.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant accused the Scottish Government of ignoring and underfunding the language.

She said ministers "ignore the fact that Gaelic is dying because Gaelic-speaking communities are dying, and often that is at their hands".

During a debate on Gaelic in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Grant urged the SNP Government to "look to Wales" and how it treats the Welsh language.

Elsewhere, Tory MSP Donald Cameron called for better investment in Gaelic media and highlighted the comparatively large budget of Welsh-speaking television channel S4C.

The comments came during a members' business debate lodged by Alasdair Allan, the SNP MSP for the Western Isles.

Mr Allan's motion welcomed the launch of Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s consultation events on the next National Gaelic Language Plan and highlighted the "precarious position that the language faces".

It also noted the "view that public policy could and should do more to support and protect the language".

Mr Cameron, who represents the Highlands and islands region, said Gaelic is in an "emergency situation".

He called for better investment in Gaelic media, adding: "We see around £20 million being spent on Gaelic television and radio annually, and MG Alba has consistently argued for greater resources.

"Comparatively, the total budget for the Welsh-speaking channel S4C last year was just over £95m.

"Clearly that's an area that should be looked at."

He said an "economic revival underpins a Gaelic revival", and highlighted areas including housing and transport connections.

Mr Cameron added: "The task of revitalising Gaelic is very, very urgent and there is no time to lose."

Ms Grant, who also represents the Highlands and islands, said there have to be "many, many more interventions at every level" as well as a "step change in support".

She said the Scottish Government "seems to ignore and underfund" the language.

She added: "The Bòrd has faced a cut in real terms of over 30 per cent of their budget in the last decade.

"In the 22 years of this parliament, we've legislated only once.

"In 15 years of SNP Government, they have done nothing but cut funding."

Ms Grant said the Government also acts in a "silo", adding: "They ignore the fact that Gaelic is dying because Gaelic-speaking communities are dying, and often that is at their hands – centralising jobs away from the vernacular communities."

She said communities need jobs and homes to survive, as well as access to Gaelic education and the ability to speak the language in everyday life.

She said councils, Government and agencies "need to step up and take leadership", adding: "If we don't, Gaelic will be lost as a language for daily communication, and this is already happening in huge swathes of Scotland, leading to the loss of culture, history and heritage."

Ms Grant said: "I would urge the Government to look to Wales – to look to their ambition and to equal it."

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, whose portfolio includes Gaelic, said the language remains a priority for the Scottish Government.

She said the SNP has an "ambitious set" of manifesto commitments, including exploring the creation of a recognised Gaelic-speaking area, or Gàidhealtachd.

She also highlighted moves to stem depopulation and manage the number of second homes, as well as delivering more housing and a "new strategic approach" to education.

However, she said there is "much to do" and "time is critical on this".

Ms Somerville added: "There are good initiatives in place, and I'm happy to continue the work on this – but I recognise the call that has come from across the chamber to do more, to do it quickly and to ensure that we are supporting people that want to support the Gaelic language."