It is true that, all things being equal, white people have a relative privilege in society because they are less likely to suffer racial discrimination.
It is still the case, for example, that people with non-white names are less likely to be chosen for job interviews. Though that of course is illegal. There are fewer BAME people in British boardrooms than should be the case. Blacks are more likely to stopped and searched by police.
However, all things are not equal and the racial doctrine of white privilege is offensive to the many white people who have little or no privilege whatsoever. The idea that some single white woman living on the breadline line should feel guilty about having some mysterious privilege over Meghan Markle is patently ridiculous.
Try telling an ex-coal miner with emphysema that he is “structurally” oppressing Rishi Sunak. Many people from ethnic minorities are immensely privileged. Mr Sunak’s wife is a billionaire.
