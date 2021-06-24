The Health Secretary has apologised to the family of a woman who died of cervical cancer after being mistakenly excluded from a screening programme.

A routine audit of cervical cancer data found today that a number of women had been excluded from the programme following a hysterectomy.

The Scottish Government admitted the error meant some subsequently developed cervical cancer and one has since died.

Humza Yousaf has taken to Twitter to express his condolences to the family of the woman who died as a result of the mistake.

He wrote: “My condolences to the family of the woman who was erroneously excluded from screening programme & subsequently died of cervical cancer.

“From our auditing processes we know a number of women have been wrongly excluded.

“This shouldn't have happened & we are deeply sorry it has.”

The Government said around 430 women that were wrongly excluded from the screening programme have been affected over the last 24 years.

They are now being offered fast-tracked appointments with GP practices or gynaecology services following an urgent review of cases.

Mr Yousaf added: “These errors span decades & our immediate focus has been reviewing cases from 1997 onwards.

“Women who we believe have been affected will receive a letter with an explanation, apology & offered a priority appointment with their GP & where appropriate fast-tracked for screening.

“We are also working hard to examine the pre-97 cases & will ensure any woman impacted will receive a prioritised care.

“We have given additional funding to Health Boards that requested it to put on extra clinics for those requiring gynaecology appointments.”

The health secretary said the cervical cancer charity Jo Trust is collaborating with NHS Scotland making its national helpline available to anyone with concerns.

“Screening plays a key role in preventing cervical cancer, by picking up signs of early cell changes before symptoms have a chance to develop,” he continued.

“If you receive an invitation for screening please book or attend your screening appointment.”

People who might have been affected are encouraged to call the free helpline on 0808 802 800, visit the Jo Trust website or email helpline@jostrust.org.uk.