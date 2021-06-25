Matt Hancock urged more women to get into politics while apparently embroiled in an affair with his top aide, it has amerged.

The Health Secretary has been accused of having an affair at the height of the pandemic with his closest government confidente, Gina Coladangelo.

Mr Hancock's Instagram story included a post urging women to get into politics as news of his 'affair' broke on Friday morning with the publication of pictures of the pair in an intimate clinch in The Sun newspaper.

It read: “I work alongside some brilliant women. If you’re a woman who want to get involved in politics, swipe up.”

Instagram stories last for 24 hours and the post has recently been deleted, two hours before it was set to expire.

The story was linked to the Conservative Party website calling upon “Conservative women” who “want to make a difference”.

The website reads: “If you want to make a difference where you live, or help us continue to change the country for the better, there is no better way to do it than standing for election or helping other Conservatives get elected.

“There is no better time to get started than now.

“We want to see more Conservative women at every level of the Party and Government. So, tell us how you want to get involved and we are here to help you do it.”