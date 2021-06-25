THE global is always local. If the 21st century has taught us anything it’s the truth of that enduring geopolitical maxim.
The sabre-rattling between Britain and Russia raises a host of political and military ramifications internationally, but it also plays strongly into the independence debate.
Scotland’s globally strategic position means that when it comes to the ‘Cold War’ with Russia, London won’t want to lose Edinburgh at any cost.
The close encounter between the Russian and British armed forces in waters off Crimea revealed Boris Johnson’s Brexit government to be internationally quite isolated and out of the loop. When warning shots were fired by Russia at a Royal Navy warship, on the grounds that Britain had entered its territorial waters, it set the UK in a strange, and difficult place.
It goes without saying that in the eyes of any democrat - and decent human being - Russia’s annexation of Crimea was a violation of international law, and Putin’s Kremlin is a despotic, murderous regime. However, the art of geopolitics isn’t much concerned with morality. Those engaged in diplomacy care more about pragmatism and power.
