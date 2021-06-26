WE have, at last, a series of dates and measures for the loosening of restrictions and their subsequent removal which give grounds for optimism and cautious confidence.

Cautious, because – as they have been before, and have been in other parts of the UK – these are postponements of dates already well past the point we might have hoped to reached. And they are not guaranteed. Almost the last act of the Government before Holyrood broke up for the summer was to renew its powers to maintain restrictions until the second anniversary of their introduction.

But the success of the vaccination programme, and the comparable easing of restraints in other parts of the UK, suggest that the ambition to proceed to level zero across the country by July 19, and the removal of most remaining restrictions by August 9, are more likely targets than those we have missed in the past.

Hard-pressed companies, especially in sectors hardest hit by the limits imposed during lockdown, and which have had at great cost to cope with false dawns before, will certainly hope so. But the return to work of these firms will not signal business as usual.

Even the rules at level zero (a category into which only the islands currently fall and that will not apply everywhere for at best another four weeks) make it difficult for firms and venues to operate. The numbers allowed at indoor events make some unviable; others, such as nightclubs, must remain closed, and the official advice is still to work from home where possible.

Considerable support will still be necessary, even before counting the enormous losses such firms have sustained, and the likelihood that it may take them years to return to the positions they held previously. That will not just be in financial terms, but in assurances that the timetable is reliable: it takes time and money to restock, refit, and secure staff.

Nor is this confined to hospitality, entertainment and tourism. Many jobs and businesses – newsagents, taxi drivers, cleaners, and a host of others – depend on employees who, in normal times, flood into city centres. Until office staff return in large numbers – even if on “blended models” – they will struggle. The Government’s current position is that it will continue to advocate working from home even after August 9; if that is to be the “new normal”, a major rethink of how we support urban economies will be called for.

That date already lags behind the English target by some three weeks, and there are bound to be questions about whether it is justified, or a distinction drawn merely for the sake of difference. The bungled announcement of new rules – well-nigh unenforceable in practice – on travel to Manchester gave an illustration of the desirability, as far as possible, for the UK nations to move in step, rather than varying their messages for the sake of it.

But that may not be possible. There is a significant cloud on the horizon: Scotland’s infection rate, with a record 2,999 new cases recorded on Thursday, and the number of new infections having increased 10-fold since the beginning of May. At 203 cases per 100,000, we have by some distance the worst figures of any UK nation, which may justify different measures.

While those figures, the blame for which seems to lie with new variants and increased social mixing, particularly among unvaccinated younger men, are a cause for concern, they are much less worrying than they would have been before the vaccine programme roll-out. The link between cases, hospitalisations, ICU treatment and deaths has been severed, for which we should be grateful. It may, however, still be enough to place dangerous strain on the NHS.

We are not yet out of the woods. We can expect increased hospitalisations, though they may well be concentrated among less vulnerable groups who recover quickly. Continued vigilance is the wise course, even if we keep our eyes fixed on the prospect that we are approaching the exit.