Matt Hancock's affair with an aide he appointed at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) leads most of the Saturday papers.

A video of Mr Hancock in an embrace with Gina Coladangelo was published on Friday night, after stills from the CCTV clip earlier in the day prompted Labour to deem his position “hopelessly untenable”.

In a statement, Mr Hancock said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances, I have let people down and am very sorry.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

The Sun on Saturday published new revelations into the affair, with their front page showing Hancock out with his aide on a dinner date.

Today's front page: Cheating Health Secretary Matt Hancock was spotted getting loved up with his aide again - on a dinner date https://t.co/AwjXM1t4kt pic.twitter.com/Npkyfn30cY — The Sun (@TheSun) June 26, 2021

The Times has Matt Hancock “fighting” for his job, The Independent says the politician “hangs on” amid the revelations, and The Guardian reports there have been calls for him to quit over the affair.

Guardian front page, Saturday 26 June 2021: Calls for Hancock to quit after affair with key aide pic.twitter.com/FJhqltNsEl — The Guardian (@guardian) June 25, 2021

“Cheat & liar…So PM backs him” is the headline of the Daily Record, with the Daily Express also saying Boris Johnson has thrown his support behind his embattled colleague, and the Daily Star summarising the situation as “Hopeless love rat backs hopeless love rat”.

EXPRESS: Boris backs Hancock over ‘affair’ with aide #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LMg5Whq55M — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 25, 2021

Bereaved families of Covid victims have told i weekend Mr Hancock is a “hypocrite” and the PM’s failure to sack him is “a slap in the face”.

“How can he cling on?” asks the Daily Mail, alongside a photograph of Mr Hancock embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo, while The Daily Telegraph says public reaction to the affair is likely to determine the Health Secretary’s fate.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hancock faces sack if affair turns into a ‘Barnard Castle moment’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/XHwWJXXEsP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 25, 2021

The Herald focussed on the outrage over meat consumption in line with climate change targets while also touching on the Hancock affair.