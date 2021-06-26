Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has become DUP leader designate after being endorsed by the party’s electoral college, receiving 32 of the 36 votes available 

Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only candidate to put his name forward for the DUP leadership after the dramatic resignation of Mr Poots last week.

Mr Poots’ demise came only weeks after he narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey in the leadership contest to succeed Mrs Foster.

He will become the official party leader next week when the DUP’s ruling executive meets to ratify his appointment.

Mr Poots’ resignation came after he pressed ahead with reconstituting Stormont’s powersharing Executive alongside Sinn Fein, despite a significant majority of his MPs and MLAs being vociferously opposed to the move.