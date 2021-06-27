Sunday's editorials are dominated by Matt Hancock's resignation as UK Health Secretary after his affair with aid Gina Coladengelo was exposed.

The Sunday Times

An 'old fashioned scandal' at Westminster is a gift for the opposition, writes Katie Perrior.

"Any time Westminster erupts over someone's private life, there are mixed emotions. On the one hand there's a reason it splashes the newspapers: romping and bunk-ups sell in a way that R numbers and lockdowns don't.

"But it's also a pretty horrific form of entertainment, with families and friends the unwitting victims.

"This time we've got a bit of everything. A Labour friend recently mused that what the party's assault on Tory sleaze lacked was "a proper last-century David Mellor-style sex scandal".

"Well, after Friday's revelations, that couldn't be more in hand.

"The PM doesn't care what people get up to. The lesson to learn is that it's rarely the bunk-up that gets you - the's the cover-up or the ridiculous weak explanation...it's the lying that gets politicians in trouble".

Mail on Sunday

Matt Hancock 'had to go', concludes the newspaper's leader writer.

"Sometimes politicians are forced out for contrived or barely relevant reasons. This was not one of those times.

"It's not good saying politicians' private lives are not the public's business - because politicians are making the personal behaviour of the public their business. And none forced their way into the private lives of the people more than Mr Hancock.

"He was himself merciless to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson, when he was caught breaking distancing rules. Mr Hancock claimed to be "speechless" at this breach.

"He could not claim to be unaware of the regulations which were very much in place at the time the film of Mr Hancock breaking them was taken.

"Many questions remain of Mr Hancock who gives off a general air or slipperiness."

Finally, Matt Hancock has done the right thing and resigned, writes The Mirror.

"He could have gone over the Test and Trace shambles.He could have gone over the failure to properly supply PPE.

"Maybe the crony contractors could have got him, or the repeated missed targets, or the increasingly bizarre media appearances.

"His boss thought he was useless.

"Dominic Cummings said: “I think that the Secretary of State for Health should have been fired for at least 15-20 things.”

"In the end, it was a cheap bit of CCTV that did for him, capturing a grubby clinch with an old university friend in his office – in breach of Covid rules while the pandemic was raging outside.

"Mr Hancock has been beyond inept. But of all the shambles he has presided over, the care home crisis is by far the most shameful."

"Dr Cathy Gardner, still grieving the loss of her dad in an Oxfordshire care home, is taking her case to court. It centres on the errors of judgement and decision-making of Matt Hancock.

"That’s the stuff he should be on trial for."