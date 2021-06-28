NICOLA Sturgeon has urged people in Scotland to take “extra caution” as the country records its highest every number of daily cases.

On Monday, it was revealed 3,285 had reported positive tests overnight for Covid-19.

This beats the previous record of 2999 new cases on Thursday, which topped the largest number of 2,969 recorded on the previous day and the high of 2,649 on January 7.

The daily test positivity rate is 12.6%, up from 8.9% the previous day, and is the highest figure since 14.8% was recorded on January 8.

In an unscheduled update, the First Minister addressed the public amid a “steep rise” in cases, urging people to “keep working together” to “avoid the virus running ahead of the vaccine”.

She said: “We’re seeing a steep rise in Covid cases in Scotland right now, as we face the faster transmitting Delta strain of the virus.

“The good news is that vaccines are providing significant protection, we’re not at this stage seeing a commensurate rise in the numbers of people in hospital or becoming seriously ill from this virus, but it’s important that we are not complacent.”

Coronavirus cases are rising in Scotland.



So First Minister @NicolaSturgeon is asking for extra caution.



Help us slow the virus down while we allow the vaccination programme to get ahead. pic.twitter.com/xXrJ7BGclY — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 28, 2021

No new deaths were recorded, meaning the toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,712.

A total of 202 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 20 patients in intensive care.

So far, 3,765,379 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,691,775 have received their second dose.

Ms Sturgeon added: “There are still many people who don’t yet have both doses of the vaccine, we’re going as fast as we can, but we still have a significant proportion of the population that is not fully vaccinated.

“So if we are to avoid the virus running ahead of the vaccine, it’s really important that all of us take care and be cautious so I’m asking everybody across Scotland at this crucial time as we look ahead hopefully to the finishing line to do all of the things that help slow the virus down.

“Make sure you are keeping at a safe distance from people in other households, make sure you are washing your hands and surfaces regularly, please wear your face coverings and stay outdoors if you are seeing people in other households as much as possible, because that lowers the risk of transmission.

“So let’s all keep working together to slow the virus down, while we allow the vaccination programme to get ahead. That will get us safely to the end point if we all pull together, for this next period. Thank you very much.”