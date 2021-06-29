By Scott Wright

THE owner of Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a major step forward in its plan to withdraw its Ulster Bank operation from the Republic of Ireland.

NatWest Group confirmed to the City that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell around €4.2 billion of gross performing commercial loans to Allied Irish Banks.

Allied will also acquire “associated undrawn exposures” of about €2.8bn in a deal which covers the majority of Ulster Bank’s commercial lending book.

The sale will also result in around 280 members of staff transferring from Ulster Bank to AIB. Ulster Bank has 88 branches and 2,600 staff in the Republic of Ireland.

Talks with banking counter-parties are understood to be continuing with regard to the rest of the Ulster Bank business in the country.

The long-anticipated loans sale comes after NatWest revealed its intention to withdraw Ulster Bank from the Republic of Ireland in February.

Chief executive Alison Rose said then that following an “extensive review… it has become clear that Ulster Bank will not be able to generate sustainable long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Mr Rose added in the bank’s results statement for 2020: “As a result, we are to begin a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland over the coming years which will be undertaken with careful consideration of the impact on customers and our colleagues.”

Speaking to reporters later the same day, Ms Rose said there would be no “compulsory departures” in the Republic of Ireland this year, adding that the decision would not affect Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland.

The bank reaffirmed yesterday that it would not close any Ulster Bank branches this year on the back of the withdrawal in the Republic of Ireland.

AIB’s interest in the tranche of Ulster Bank’s commercial loans was confirmed on the day NatWest first unveiled its plans. The Edinburgh-headquartered bank, which changed its corporate name to NatWest from Royal Bank of Scotland in late 2020, said then that it it had opened talks with prospective suitors for parts of Ulster Bank. It also noted then that it had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with AIB, which had shown interest in a €4bn portfolio of “performing commercial loans”.

In a statement to the stock market yesterday, NatWest said that it expects to recognise a small gain on disposal, which was based on the net carrying value of the lending on December 31, 2020. It added that the exact impacts of disposal will depend on movements in the book between now and the transfer, the timing of which is uncertain. The number of staff transferring to AIB will be finalised when the deal completes.

Ms Rose said yesterday: “In line with our strategy of a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland, I am pleased that we have now reached agreement with AIB on the sale of the majority of Ulster Bank’s performing commercial lending portfolio. Our priority remains to support our customers and colleagues through this period.”

The deal underlines the gradual retrenchment that has been evident at NatWest since its bailout at the height of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

In April, NatWest offloaded part of its Adam & Company banking operation, including the brand name – two months after speculation first emerged that the bank was exploring a sale. Canaccord Genuity Group acquired the investment management business of Adam & Co in a cash deal worth £54 million. The deal did not include Adam &Co’s banking and lending business.

Under Ms Rose, who took over as chief executive from Ross McEwan in November 2019, the bank has also been downsizing NatWest Markets, its investment banking operation.

Assets such as US bank Citizens and Worldpay were sold by the bank as it repaired its balance sheet in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Shares closed. down 3.9p at 203.8p.