The government’s massive Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme isn’t over yet, but it soon will be. Furlough is scheduled to finally be wound up next month. But its impact will be with us for much longer than that.
It was the biggest experiment in state income support in history. Over 11 million workers had their pay effectively provided by the government. At its height, nearly half the adult population of Britain, if you include pensioners and public sector employees, were on the state’s payroll. Supporters of a Universal Basic Income say that furlough shows that paying people not to work is the way to a fairer society.
However, the cost of providing even a third of the workforce with 80% of its earnings has been unsustainable. Approaching £80 billion when it is finally wound up later this year. Government borrowing to finance job retention, benefits and other Covid-related costs have led to an unprecedented £300bn deficit this year.
