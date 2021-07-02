More than half a million EU citizens are still waiting for Settled Status, new figures have indicated.

The statistics, published on Friday by the Home Office, show that, as of June 30, 6,015,400 people had applied to the Government’s EU Settlement Scheme, but only 5,446,300 cases had been concluded – meaning there are 569,100 people still waiting for a decision.

In Scotland the total number of applications made by June 30 was 291,200.

The backlog grew by 70% in June alone, as more than 400,000 people applied in the last month before the deadline, while the Home Office handed out 175,000 decisions.

Following the figures, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to guarantee that no EU citizen without Settled Status will fall victim.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “More than half a million people who were promised that they could stay in the UK woke up on Thursday morning not knowing what will happen to their rights. Such a huge amount of anxiety and uncertainty is cruel and unnecessary.

“Priti Patel was warned repeatedly that the Home Office wouldn’t be able to process all these applications by her arbitrary deadline, but she ignored those warnings and this is the result.

READ MORE: EU citizens 'left vulnerable by ill-prepared Westminster', SNP MP claims

“Her stubborn refusal to lift the deadline for Settled Status applications is now causing enormous confusion – not just for half a million EU citizens, but also for the employers, landlords and NHS staff who the Conservatives have turned into border guards with their Hostile Environment laws.

“Priti Patel must honour her promise to EU citizens and guarantee that none of their rights will be reduced. And she must scrap the Hostile Environment to prevent them becoming the victims of a new Windrush-style scandal on an even bigger scale.”

Criticism has come from across the political divide, the SNP say that Westminster systems are leaving people vulnerable, and there could be chaos as thousands of applications remain unprocessed following the deadline on Wednesday.

A Home Office spokesperson previously said: "there have already been more than 5 million grants of status.

"EU citizens who submitted a valid application by 30th June will have their rights protected in law whilst their application is decided.”