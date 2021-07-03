As imagined by Brian Beacom

HA! People said there was more chance of flying cars appearing than of Labour holding Batley and Spen. But just look up at the sky right now!

This isn’t just a hold. We have annihilated the opposition in West Yorkshire by an incredible 300 votes, and that, to me, is a landslide greater than you’ve ever seen at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Now, you may say that I can’t really claim this to be a personal endorsement for me, that I’m clinging onto the job so hard I’m headed down to Mandy’s Manicures anytime this week.

And, yes, this by-election revealed a Peaky Blinders in a political contest form, that the Labour Party is more divided than the Love Island contestants.

We had my ‘loyal’ deputy Angela Rayner, all Bet Lynch voice and animal print and tough enough to eat her young, refuse to deny that she will aim for leadership.

We had the successful candidate in Batley refuse to say whether I was more of an asset or a problem on the by-election campaign trail.

Meantime, I’ve also had to deal with suggestions Andy Burnham is set to come gunning for me too.

And to top it all, we’ve had Diane Abbott take to the national airwaves to state that I need to come up with a policy. Gosh! Well, I do have a policy. My policy is that I don’t know why anyone in their right mind could have imagined Diane Abbott has one.

But here’s where I’m feeling good. George Galloway, whom you well know as an illustrious carpet bagger and one-time prime-time telly cat impersonator, wanted to drain away enough Labour votes to push the party into third place. And see me back in court defending losers.

Well, that didn’t happen. And excuse me for gloating a little here, but although he picked up 8,000 votes and likes to travel the country, wreaking havoc – like the Fugitive, or the Littlest Hobo – he failed. Again.

Galloway’s mince, as you would say in Scotland.

Now, does it bother me there are more challenges going up than you’ll see at Wimbledon? No. And I’m not going to put my finger up in the air, unless it’s to check the way the wind is blowing. Right now, it’s blowing in my direction, and it doesn’t smell of the Renfrew Sewage Works on a hot day at all.

Look, I don’t have the answer to all things. As that late madman philosopher Donald Rumsfeld one said: ‘There are known knowns and there are unknown knowns.’

I don’t know if Jack Grealish should start against Ukraine. I don’t know how long Andy Murray will carry on. I don’t know why the SNP can claim a successful Covid campaign when it’s clear their strategy is as clueless as that of Boris and co.

But I do know this; if Bill Cosby can get out of jail on a technicality and flying cars can take to the skies, then surely the Labour Party can unite?