Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has denied her plan to “buy, make and sell” more British goods in the UK would involve leaning on companies to offer contracts to British firms purely because they have a Union flag on their website.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, she said: “You can look at the plans of the businesses bidding for that contract to see what impact it would have on the wider UK economy, what strategic value a bid has.”

Ms Reeves continued: “If it is creating jobs in this country – high skilled well paid jobs and apprenticeships – and that means that we’re building up that skill set so we can export around the world, those bids, should get more weight than bids that are creating no jobs, no skills and no investment in this country.”

Rachel Reeves unveiled her three point plan to “buy, make and sell” more in Britain.

Ms Reeves said she would use “all the tools at the Government’s disposal” to get the economy “firing on all cylinders”.

She cited use targets in procurement to award contracts to companies “creating jobs and skills and apprenticeships” in Britain and helping companies needing support in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic.

The shadow chancellor added the plan would also “sort out the big, gaping holes in the Brexit deal” in order “to make it easier for British industries and workers to export goods and services across the European Union – especially in our creative industries, professional services, and in farming and fisheries”.

She insisted that the policy was not about excluding foreign companies from competing in Britain, adding: “Like in France and like in the United States, we would take into account the social impact of any public procurement.”

The shadow chancellor added: “It wouldn’t be me a chancellor leaning on public bodies to award contracts, what it is about is changing the procurement framework, so you can take into account labour standards, job creation in this country and environmental standards as well.”

Appearing on Sky News, Reeves also defended Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, citing the recent by-election result in Batley and Spen as proof Labour can become a winning party.

She said: “It was a by-election like none other that I had seen during my 25 years involved in the Labour Party and in politics.

“It was a campaign, full of so much hatred and division stoked by people from outside of Batley and Spen, and that victory was a victory for decency over division, for hope over hatred and for integrity in politics.”

She added: “That is what the Labour Party that Keir Starmer stands for.

“Keir will take us into the next election, and I believe that that result in the early hours of Friday morning is the start of more victories for Labour,” she said.