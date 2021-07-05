SCOTLAND’s national clinical director has rejected a call to speed up the Covid vaccination programme by halving the gap between jags.

Professor Jason Leitch was adamant that the current eight-week gap should stay in place after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for it to be cut to four.

Mr Sarwar yesterday claimed the third wave of the pandemicin the UK, driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, was “spinning out of control”.

Demanding a Holyrood recall ahead of parliament's next scheduled meeting on July 13, he accused the SNP of being “too slow” in rolling out vaccinations despite Scotland having the highest infection levels in the UK, and six of the 10 worst areas in Europe.

He said cutting the time between doses of vaccine could help Scotland in its race against the virus, citing scientists who say second doses can be given after just 21 days .

He said: “By cutting the waiting time between first and second doses, we can get people protected faster and ensure our response to the pandemic is keeping pace with the crisis.”

But speaking to BBC Radio Scotland this morning, Prof Leitch dismissed the idea, saying the clinical advice was “very, very clear” that shortening the gap also weakened protection.

He said: “We can’t for, public health reasons, move that further forward than eight weeks because you get maximum protection.

“The compromise is we’ve moved from 12 to eight from the joint committee [on vaccination and immunisation] helping us with making that decision.”

Asked if giving people their second dose four weeks after their first wouldn’t work, he replied: “The clinical advice is very, very clear. The clincal advice is do it at eight weeks, and don’t make it shorter because you won’t protect people enough.”

Mr Sarwar had pointed to guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which suggests that vaccines can be effective when the two doses are administered just four weeks apart.

However Mr Leitch said that while the MHRA said it was safe to give the vaccinations at three-week intervals, it is the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) who decide what gap offers the best protection.

He said: “They also tell us which gap to use depending on your pandemic, and they moved that from 12 to eight so that we could get second doses in for the Delta variant because the Delta variant changed the equation.

"Now they’re saying make sure you get first and seconds in just according to this guidance.

"So firsts in as quick as you can across your whole population and seconds in at eight weeks minimum.”

Mr Leitch said the authorities were “very hopeful that we are beginning to see stabilisation” and “cautious” but “relatively optimistic” that intensive care cases and mortality are not rising at previous rates because vaccination is protecting people.

A spokesman for SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf added an eight-week gap was “optimal” according to advice from the JCVI and that “reducing that below eight weeks would compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine and how long that effect lasts”.

He added: “We are progressing the final stages of our successful vaccine rollout as quickly as we can.

“This is limited by supply, we can only give Pfizer to younger age groups, in addition, constraints on supply affect the pool of those who had their first dose eight weeks previously.”

Last week Scotland had its worst day for new Covid cases in the pandemic, with a peak of 4,484 in one day.

According to the latest ONS infection survey figures, Scotland is also believed to have the highest Covid rate in the UK, estimated levels around 73% higher than in England, triple those in Wales and more than four times higher than those in Northern Ireland.

With the surging case numbers, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the Test and Protect contact tracing system is “under pressure” but “coping well”.