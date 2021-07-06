ONLINE dating has gone through the roof during the pandemic, we are told, with all the big players like Match, Bumble, Hinge and Tinder reporting huge increases in membership as singletons sought solace and connection with their newly-found virtual boyfriends or girlfriends. But, as coronavirus restrictions ease, the ‘virtual’ becomes the ‘real’ and Google searches for ‘where to go on a first date’ have shot back up the internet suggestions list.

Food is a favourite apparently, and in her column for The National last week Roxanne Sorooshian mentioned a survey by European bakery experts St Pierre that caught my eye. According to the survey of 2,000 people, a third thought that a first date should involve food. So, being a veteran of this very scenario and having been asked recently for advice on this, I thought I would do my public service bit to help those who might be thinking about a food first date navigate those tricky waters.

The biggest negative with the going for food option is that once you’ve sat down for the meal there’s really no going back – you’ve committed to that hour, even if in the first 30 seconds you can tell it’s a ‘no from me’ from either or both parties.

Many years ago, I walked into a restaurant in Finnieston, in Glasgow, a couple of minutes late, to see my date’s face crumple before my eyes as he looked me up and down. Clearly, the cowboy boots and tartan skirt combo wasn’t working on my somewhat thick body.

What followed was one of the most strained hours of my life as he told me about his triathlon training and nibbled tentatively on a bean salad whilst I tucked in to a rather tasty battered fish and chips. So painful was the hour, that when he said he had to run to a business meeting in Aberdeen, I urged him to go immediately, and I would get the bill.

It’s also the moment when food etiquette faux pas can bring on just a hint of judgementalism. I must admit to having felt a flicker of doubt when I watched a rather lovely man noisily sucking the marrow out of a bone and another lasciviously licking their knife.

And don’t start me on the chap who started picking at unfinished food on my plate on a first date – you’ve literally and metaphorically crossed a line there, mate! He clearly didn’t recognise boundaries.

And for those of us who enjoy a bit of spaghetti, let’s not forget to wrap it round the fork using our spoons, to avoid it dangling down so we resemble one of the Ood from Doctor Who or sooking it up so violently that the sauce splatters into our eyes, momentarily blinding us.

But food first dates do hold useful clues about our potential mates when it comes to their interactions with the waiting staff.

Finger-clickers and no-tippers need not apply, and as for those who are just plain rude to staff, let me tell you from bitter experience – the writing is on the wall.

On the flip side, I remember going to an Iranian restaurant and seeing someone so genuinely interested in cultural nuances and so at ease and chatty with the Iranian staff that my heart definitely melted a wee bit.

Unfortunately, he was sitting at the table next to me with a similarly impressed-looking woman. The path towards love is cruel sometimes.

Then there is the thorny question of the bill. On this issue I do feel sorry for men. They’ve been told that we women, trying to shake off the shackles of the patriarchy, are happy to pay our own way, but as witnessed on the Channel 4 First Dates programme, the slightly huffy looks on the faces of the women who go halfers, says it all.

Apparently, we do expect a man to pay on the first date and most times it seems they do. Indeed, the fella I mentioned earlier did ring me up some months later to suggest another lunch date because I had paid for the first one.

So intrigued was I (and obviously sensing that years later I’d write a column about it!) that I went along, this time not wearing the tartan and cowboy boots combo but something a bit more conservative, only to be told later that I ‘reminded him of his mother’.

That’s definitely in the top 10 weirdest reasons to be blown out but, hey, at least we’re equal now.

For some, the whole looking across a table at someone they have never met before can be wildly unsettling.

The awkward silences, the tricky conversations – Brexit and cancel culture are in my experience the worst romance killers – or even maintaining eye contact can unnerve.

The anxiety can be tempered by a more side by side activity like going to the cinema, a gallery or going to a concert. That way, if the conversation does dry up, as it does if the date is not going that well but you still have the main course to come, you can seamlessly steer the chat towards the activity or others around you.

So, if you’re thinking about what to do now that dating can properly get back to meeting up, I would suggest a simple coffee or a walk in the park. Anything to avoid the many pitfalls of food on that first date.

