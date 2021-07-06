YOU might have expected a jaunty mood at Boris Johnson’s Downing Street press conference on Monday. He was, after all, announcing that everything was in place for lockdown restrictions to be lifted in England on July 19 as planned. No more masks or social distancing. Happy, or at least normal, days were going to be here again.
In reality, he looked anything but cheerful. In the Commons today it was the turn of Sajid Javid and Gavin Williamson to play cheerleaders: the Health Secretary announcing that, from August 16, anyone who is a close contact with a positive Covid case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been double jabbed; the Education Secretary popping the idea of school bubbles. Both measures apply to England only.
Yet once more the mood music was more downbeat than might have been expected. Why so glum when this is what Conservative MPs and parts of the media have been pressing for? The answer lies in the ever more alarming increases in the number of new Covid cases. Mr Javid told MPs that the total could be 100,000 a day by the middle of the summer - four times the present rate, and double what the Prime Minister said it would be on July 19.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.