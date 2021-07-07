The last remaining restriction on non-essential travel between Scotland and north-west England is to be lifted.

Journeys between Scotland and the Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council area will be permitted from tomorrow onwards.

A previous travel ban between Scotland and Manchester sparked a row between First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “We have been carefully monitoring the situation in Scotland and across the common travel area, and following a weekly review we will ease travel arrangements between Scotland and Blackburn.

“Nobody wants travel restrictions in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary.

“Restrictions on non-essential travel between Scotland and parts of north west England were introduced in line with evidence, and have been removed as the situation has changed."