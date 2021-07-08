THE boss of the Scotch Whisky Association is to vacate the role, it has been announced this morning.
Karen Betts has been appointed the new chief executive of the Food & Drink Federation.
Ms Betts, a former diplomat, has led the Scotch whisky body since 2017.
Her departure comes shortly after distillers toasted a breakthrough in a long-running trade dispute that had led to the US imposing a 25 per cent tariff on imports of single malt whisky. The tariffs have been suspended for five years.
Ms Betts, a lawyer by background, said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the Food and Drink Federation's new chief executive, to represent the huge range of companies that keep food on our tables and make up UK's largest manufacturing industry.
"These are rapidly changing times, with challenges and opportunities for the industry to grasp in everything from addressing climate change, to skills and livelihoods, and healthy diets.
"I am looking forward to working with the FDF's members, the FDF team, with government and other organisations as we find the best answers to these questions for all involved.”
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.