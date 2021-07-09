The Herald is to be congratulated for highlighting the need for a new approach to how our cultural and sporting services are funded.

It is a solution that needs to be found while we are recovering from the impact of the global pandemic.

It’s also a campaign that allows us to question whether councils should have the sole responsibility for the delivery of services that they have statutory responsibility for.

No-one is suggesting services and venues aren’t needed and loved, but the challenges of increased costs and reduced income make it impossible to balance the books.

Glasgow Life, the charity I chair, is one of several around the country relying on a settlement from a council and on the income it generates to do its important work for the benefit of others.

Glasgow Life is a financial success story having reduced the amount it needs from Glasgow City Council from 77% of its overall budget 13 years ago to 67% today.

Over the same period, the number of people visiting the museums, libraries, concert halls, gyms, sports venues and events it operates in Glasgow has risen by 30%.

As a delivery organisation, Glasgow Life has allowed Glasgow City Council to save tens of millions of pounds annually as well as generate income to help pay for these culture and sport facilities.

The pandemic meant income all but stopped, leaving Glasgow City Council to support Glasgow Life.

This year £100 million will be used to restart services and reopen more than 90 venues.

We know that regularly participating in cultural activities is linked to improvements in wellbeing, particularly in relation to positive mental health and increased social connection.

We also know that regular physical activity prevents at least 20 health conditions and supports positive mental health. It’s no coincidence that these activities support the economic wellbeing of the city at the same time.

And we know that not actively protecting our mental and physical health can lead to greater need for treatments throughout our lives; costs which are met by the NHS.

Right now, we have the chance to make decisions together on how we want many of these places to be funded and run.

Communities in Glasgow desperate to be involved will get the chance to play a full role shaping venues and services so they are delivered according to needs.

Across Scotland, we see time and again people who care passionately about local institutions or know from personal experience how people are inspired, and lives changed by them.

Many individuals and groups are engaged in this task of devising and delivering the future of places they love in Glasgow, whether it’s a local library, a football pitch, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum or Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

In 2018, Audit Scotland’s report “Local government in Scotland: Challenges and performance” predicted a 4-5% increase would be required in local authority expenditure to cover demands in social care and education.

Successive governments have prioritised health and education budgets, and no-one would argue with that need, but an increase of that scale is equivalent to the annual budget for Glasgow Life.

Culture and sport services are a way to reduce future reliance on the NHS for our individual health and wellbeing. We urgently need to develop sustainable funding models for them that go beyond annualised budget setting.

Planning for a sustainable future for services councils have delivered until now does not mean they have to keep delivering them into the future.

The Herald’s campaign is a significant step that will help shared recovery for Glasgow and Scotland.

Councils can only do so much on their own and while there is so much to be proud of in the work they do and the services they deliver, these are national as well as local assets.

They could achieve even more if they were able to work with government, the NHS, governing bodies in sport as well as culture funders to provide smarter, more holistic strategies and increased financial certainty.