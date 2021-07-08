NICOLA Sturgeon has voiced concerns that Boris Johnson's decision to lift coronavirus restrictions on July 19 could cause confusion in Scotland.

The First Minister said the "sheer domination" of media coverage from England "can confuse the messaging here".

The Prime Minister previously confirmed the vast majority of legal restrictions in England are set to end on July 19.

Scotland is due to move to Level Zero of its five-tier system from that date, but will still have rules in place – such as on distancing and face masks.

During a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon was asked whether she is concerned that England's dropping of restrictions will make Scots less cautious.

She said: "Yeah, that's always been a worry, that if we are for...reasons that different governments are happy to justify, if we are going at different paces and doing things in a slightly different order then – this is not a pejorative statement in any way – the sheer domination often of the coverage from England into Scotland in a media sense can confuse the messaging here and perhaps give people the idea that things are being advised that are not being advised."

The First Minister said this was one of the reasons why the Scottish Government was previously keen to do regular coronavirus briefings.

She added: "It's why I'm taking the time today to just remind people that we have a planned change on July 19, which we will set out next week if and to what extent that's going ahead, but assuming it goes ahead that change on July 19 is not the same change as is being made in England on July 19, which is a complete lifting of everything.

"So obviously you'll hear a lot from us to try to just remind people that on July 19 it will still be required to wear face coverings in Scotland even if it's not in England.

"But the nature of media coverage means that it's not always straightforward to get those messages clear and understood, but we'll do our very best."