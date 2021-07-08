BOOKS have been the source of information for centuries, as they paint a picture of life through the eyes of the author and transport the reader seamlessly into the scene through the use of words.

However, books have also been viewed with suspicion by despots and dictators for nearly as long as they can ‘infect’ citizens brains with independent thoughts.

From Nazi Germany’s book burning in 1933 to Pol Pot’s Year Zero in Cambodia in 1975, brutal dictators have purged literature as they try to rewrite history by destroying the past.

Now books are again at the centre of a censorship row after the English department at James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh signalled moves to axe classic novels because of their “dated” approach to race.

Curriculum leader Allan Crosbie said he and his colleagues had decided they no longer want to teach John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird to third year pupils.

Instead, classes are likely to focus on works such as Angie Thomas’ award-winning novel The Hate U Give, which grew out of a short story written in response to the 2009 police shooting of Oscar Grant.

The move is aimed at supporting efforts to “decolonise” the curriculum, with greater emphasis placed on material that challenge white or Western-centric influences.

Ironically, James Gillespie’s was the inspiration for the classic Muriel Sparks Novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, but this decision is certainly not one made by the creme-de-la-creme of education.

Obviously it is no way on a par with the brutal genocides that happened in Cambodia or Nazi Germany, but censorship in schools of any sort is a slippery slope.

The books may well be dated as claimed, but they inform us in great detail of the terrible struggle black Americans had to be recognised as worthy of the same treatment as their white neighbours.

It is part of American history and if we don’t learn from history then we are in danger of repeating it.

To Kill a Mockingbird, in particular, is a literary masterpiece which paints a vivid picture of the grim conditions faced by black Americans in the deep south in the 1930s.

While great strides have been made in the intervening decades, many black Americans still face prejudices today. This is why books such as these are still relevant and will remain so for decades to come.

We can all agree that racism is repugnant, but these works should be viewed as reference points in an attempt to change attitudes rather than trying to eliminate historical facts.

It is quite correct for all aspects of human experiences to be taught in schools as only then can young adults learn from it and make sure some aspects are never repeated.

But going too far the other way just leads to a different form of prejudice.