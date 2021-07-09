THE Scottish Government has been forced to draft in emergency staff for its Test and Protect service after missed targets and accusations of disarray.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf today announced an extra 100 contact tracing staff would be deployed over the coming week to cope with rising numbers of Covid cases.

The extra staff will come from Barrhead Travel through an agreement with Ascensos, one of the private firms already working on Test and Protect.

High risk cases will be prioritised with telephone calls, while lower risk contacts will be texted, a change to the previous phone-based system that has already been criticised.

It follows claims Test and Protect had been unable to cope with the third wave of Delta variant Covid cases after it failed to hit the World Health Organisation (WHO) target for 80 per cent of cases to the closed within 72 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon had consistently pointed to the system being able to process 80% of cases within the timeframe as proof it was working well, including just last Friday.

But on Wednesday Public Health Scotland reported that in the week ending June 27 Test and Protect only managed to reach 65.1% of infected people’s close contacts within 72 hours, and 73.1% the following week.

Scottish Labour said it showed the SNP had “lost control of the pandemic”, while the Scottish Tories said the system had been “completely overwhelmed”.

At a Covid briefing yesterday, the First Minister admitted the tracing levels “fell below” the desired standard and blamed he surge in case numbers for straining the system.

She said: “Test and Protect has been operating really well and is still operating well, but it’s always going to be under pressure when cases rise because the volume of work that is doing increases and we flex the resources there to cope with that.

“We are increasing resources but also modifying the approaches that Test and Protect is taking to contact tracing to allow it to get through more cases and for people to be contacted more quickly.

“So we’re not standing back, we are – on an ongoing basis – making changes, and I think over the last few days the performance of Test and Protect has started to go up again.”

Those increased resources have now been revealed to include more staff.

Mr Yousaf said: “The Test and Protect system has continued to operate well as case numbers have increased in recent weeks, contacting unprecedented numbers of people.

“This agreement to bring in additional staff follows our ongoing efforts this year to ensure commercial partners were on board in preparation for potential increases in demand on the contact tracing system.

"This extra workforce is important, but the success of the system going forward will not simply be about staffing numbers.

"Test and Protect will change as the population becomes more protected by vaccination and it will still play a key role in mitigating clusters and outbreaks in high risk settings, slowing infection spread and protecting populations at risk.

“As we announced last week, we are now using a variety of methods to contact people, including using digital methods like SMS messages for lower risk cases and prioritising calls for higher risk cases.

"These changes, along with extra staffing, will ensure that people are contact traced, and begin self-isolation, as quickly as possible.

"I’m confident that the performance of Test and Protect has started to improve in recent days.

“The majority of people comply when asked to self-isolate and we are thankful for the important role they are continue to play in stopping transmission of Covid-19.

“We will have to manage living with Covid-19 for some time to come, even when we are able to move beyond Level 0. While we hope we are in the process of emerging from the pandemic, case rates at the moment underline the fact that this virus is still with us.”