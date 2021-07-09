NICOLA Sturgeon must deliver "full clarity" for people and businesses across Scotland in next week's coronavirus update, the Scottish Tories have said.

It comes as the First Minister prepares to address Holyrood on Tuesday ahead of Scotland's expected move to Level Zero on July 19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the majority of restrictions will be lifted in England on that date.

But Ms Sturgeon has described the UK Government's decision to remove all basic mitigations – including face coverings – against a backdrop of high infection levels as "something of an exception" internationally.

On Thursday, she stressed "this is a moment for care and caution" as she hinted some planned freedoms may be deferred if Scotland moves into Level Zero on July 19.

Unlike in England, Level Zero will already see some restrictions remain in place, such as around physical distancing. These are due to be lifted on August 9.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the recall of Holyrood must be used to provide clarity on how the SNP Government is planning to lift restrictions over the summer.

The party said it will seek answers to a number of questions, including around self-isolation rules, the vaccine rollout and the additional support available for struggling hospitals.

It will also ask for the evidence behind any delay and the compensation available for businesses.

Mr Ross said: “The latest update from Nicola Sturgeon only created further confusion for people and businesses across Scotland.

“They have been planning ahead for a move to Level Zero based on the SNP’s routemap that was only published a few weeks ago.

"Now the First Minister might be preparing to row back on some of her plans.

“Enough is enough. Her statement on Tuesday as the Scottish Parliament is recalled must deliver full clarity once and for all on the road ahead.

"She can ill-afford to deliver another update that leaves people in limbo again.

“Businesses and people who have been making enormous sacrifices for well over a year must know exactly what is happening as Scotland moves to Level Zero and then what legal restrictions might still be in place beyond 9 August.

“Critical questions must be answered by the First Minister on a whole range of issues during her statement on Tuesday and Scottish Conservative MSPs will be using this Parliamentary time to hold her firmly to account.

“The people of Scotland are sick and tired of the SNP Government always hinting that the goalposts might be moved again and that they may be prepared to abandon yet another routemap.

"That sort of mixed messaging must come to an end on Tuesday.”