As imagined by Brian Beacom

YES, England are in the European Championship finals! And I, for one, believe this to be a victory for the people of Scotland.

Why? Isn’t this the perfect opportunity to traduce the imperialistic arrogance of the English, who have arrived at this fortunate position thanks to an own goal and a penalty softer than a Tunnock’s Snowball?

Meantime, haven’t the English media forced success down our throats so hard that we’re a nation chewing on Strepsils? And has there ever been a greater reason for independence than David Baddiel?

You know, every time I hear Sweet Caroline it’s sweet music to this simple crofter’s ears. Neil Diamond’s greatest ever song is now a transmitter for, and a reminder of, colonial England’s implicit powers of coercion.

Now, you may say, ‘What has colonialism this to do with football?’ Well, let me tell you Mr Speaker, sorry, good Herald reader, that subjugation has so clearly led to a heightening of the Scottish national inferiority complex, in which we blame all our woes on England.

Our own Scotland team certainly suffered as a result. Who can deny that Steve Clark’s crazed decision to play that mad long ball straight from the keeper to Lyndon Dykes – only to see it skite off the peroxided Aussie head – was not connected to eons of Westminster oppression?

Who can deny our fear off passing the ball to feet is not symptomatic of a collective worry that independence will result in a cancellation of navy contracts on the Clydeside?

But I’m determined to dribble onwards. That’s why I’ve been pushing hard in Westminster for an immediate coronavirus inquiry, to attack this government’s endemic cronyism, the outrageous PPE scandals, which the PM is determined to kick into the long grass.

‘Get your tackle in first, Blackford. Slide the studs down the shins!’ were the yells my old Royal High School gym teacher used to emit when I lined up against the Ladies Hockey team. And to be fair, they were brutal.

So I got in the tackle. And to be fair, Penny Mordaunt was a bit brutal with me, reminding me that Scotland is top of the European league for infections this week, our numbers soaring higher than Harry Kane’s transfer fee. And pointing out Scotland hired a firm at £10m to run our testing, which promptly furloughed its staff.

I was also reminded the World Health Organisation claimed our Track and Trace systems hits the back of the net as often as our national team’s strikers. And, yes, I’m all too aware that a debate on Covid contracts is a bold choice – given the £500m approved by Holyrood without scrutiny.

And I did employ my own stepson in my office. But shouldn’t that accusation be simply nepotism rather than cronyism?

But where I did succeed is in highlighting that while we don’t pass the ball as well as England, we can certainly pass the buck when opportunity knocks. So come on England! Given us even more of a chance to moan.