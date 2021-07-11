SUNDAY'S editorials cover the work like balance for politicians, last week's withdrawal of British soldiers from Afghanistan and why Zoom meetings are "destroying our humanity".

The Sunday Times

'This is no time for politicians to be swanning off on annual holidays', writes Michael Glackin.

"'One of the penalities for refusing to participate in politics," according to Plato, "is that you end up being governed by your inferiors."

"Who would have thought that Scotland's tenuous Hellenic links would finally find substance through what passes for our political class?

"Only a government as incompetent and arrogant as this one would decide that not one, not two, but three of its most senior and experienced ministers should take a holiday at the same time.

"Imagine a business letting its three top executives swan off at the same time - let alone in the middle of a crisis such as the huge surge in Covid-19 infections that threaten both the health service and the re-opening of our economy.

"Unlike senior ministers, many business owners in Scotland fear they will have to write another Summer off."

The Sunday Post

"There was no understanding of the context when America went back to Afghanistan after the 911 attacks," wrote David Loyn.

"The CIA turned to the people they knew - the warlords they had supported against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

"But these were the very people whose banditry and corruption in the early-1990s - after the Soviety deveat - provoked the rise of the Taliban.

"They expect to be tried for war crimes but, instead, were given millions of dollars to return to power.

"The need to rely on old style warlords was caused by the reluctance of US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfield to put American boots on the ground.

"The light military footprint that led to warlords filling the security vacuum left by the fall of the Taliban was one of the main reasons why this became such a long war."

The Sunday Telegraph

"Virtual meetings are no substitute for the real thing, wrote Luke Johnson.

"Working from home may be the biggest permanent change for many people after the pandemic ends.

"But while getting to and from the office may be tedious and expensive, working remotely has significant drawbacks.

"Endless work online turns you into a dessicated Zoom machine - disengaged from real human contact, missing all the human, nuance and serendipity of human contact.

"It has also become increasingly evident that virtual meetings are no substitute for the real thing.

"The connection and energy are absent from the room. We are organic creatures, hard wired to respond to social and visual cues."